Decline of 9-5 grind: Rise in number of women employees opting gig for work

The number of men opting for white-collar gigs rose by over 225 per cent in FY24 over FY22

There has been a significant increase in the number of female professionals seeking freelance opportunities, reflecting a growing preference among women for remote work options, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The number of female consultants in India registering for freelance positions has surged by over 300 per cent in FY24 over FY22, indicates the report citing data from gig platform Flexing It.

The report further said that the number of men opting for white-collar gigs rose by over 225 per cent during the same period.

Although men remained the majority, comprising two-thirds of registrations in FY24, the data suggests a narrowing gender gap due to the faster growth rate among women. The report showed that around 39 per cent of women favour part-time positions, indicating an increasing preference for flexible and adaptable work arrangements. This trend holds particular significance for women re-entering the workforce, seeking flexibility.

The report quoted Flexing It Founder Chandrika Pasricha as saying, “In the US, women have overtaken men in the freelance workforce, accounting for 52 per cent-plus. While India still has a way to go on this with close to 70 per cent of consultants on Flexing It (and other platforms) being men, the more rapid growth in women signups over the last two years indicates we are starting to narrow the gap.”

Demand for Indian talent

During FY24, there was a growing trend among global organisations to seek talent based in India, drawn by the combination of high-quality skills at reduced costs and well-established remote work practices post-pandemic. Global Capability Centers (GCCs) increasingly relied on freelance platforms to access vetted consultants, achieve faster project turnarounds, enhance agility, and streamline financial management processes, the report said.

“With India emerging as a leading destination for global GCCs, we expect that freelance talent will form a key part of their workforce strategy,” Pasricha said.

In FY24, the demand for freelancers was primarily driven by five key sectors including fast-moving consumer goods and consumer services (20 per cent), consulting (18 per cent); technology (13 per cent); development/ impact (12 per cent); and banking, financial services, and insurance (9 per cent).