Delhi Customs recovers illegal foreign cigarette sticks worth Rs 55.23 lakh

During the investigation, one accused was arrested for violation of the Customs Act, 1962 and later released on bail. Further investigation into the matter is in progress, it added

Photo: Shutterstock

Cigarettes of different brands, including Platinum Seven, Davidoff, Dunhill and Mond, have been recovered | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
Officers of Delhi Customs (Preventive) have searched and recovered over 5.48 lakh foreign-origin cigarette sticks worth Rs 55.23 lakh, which did not have the mandatory pictorial health warning on the packets, the finance ministry said on Friday.
It is suspected that these cigarettes were imported illegally/smuggled into the country, evading customs duty and also violating the 'Cigarettes & other Tobacco Products (Packaging & labelling) Amendment Rules, 2022' and being supplied in the domestic market.
"Based on an intelligence, the officers of Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate Delhi, searched and recovered 5,48,800 lakh cigarette sticks of foreign origin worth around Rs 55.23 lakh, yesterday," the ministry said in a statement.
The cigarettes of different brands, including Platinum Seven, Davidoff, Dunhill and Mond, have been recovered, it said, adding the recovered cigarettes do not have mandatory pictorial health warnings on the packets.
During the investigation, one accused was arrested for violation of the Customs Act, 1962 and later released on bail. Further investigation into the matter is in progress, it added.

Dec 01 2023 | 5:48 PM IST

