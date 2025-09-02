Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Delhi's manufacturing growth 3 times higher than national rate: Report

Delhi's manufacturing growth 3 times higher than national rate: Report

The annual report (2024-25) on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in the national capital was released recently by the Delhi government's Directorate of Economics and Statistics

Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi's manufacturing sector registered a strong growth of 11.9 per cent in 2024-25, nearly three times higher than the national growth of 4.1 per cent, indicating a sharper industrial recovery at the local level, according to a report.

The annual report (2024-25) on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in the national capital was released recently by the Delhi government's Directorate of Economics and Statistics.

The overall industrial output of Delhi in 2024-25, as compared to 2023-24, rose by 9.19 per cent, while the national growth was recorded at 4 per cent, the report said.

The report, using the base year 2011-12, has been compiled using production data from 134 manufacturing units and one electricity unit in Delhi.

 

These units are involved in the production of 90 different categories of items.

Also Read

Sharjeel Imam

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam refused bail in 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi on flood alert as Yamuna crosses danger mark after heavy rains

Metro, Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro sees third technical snag in a week, commuters face delays

SpiceJet

SpiceJet flight returns mid-air, lands in Pune after technical glitch

Floods, Yamuna water level, Red fort

Delhi on flood alert after release of water from Hathnikund Barrage

Nine out of 23 manufacturing units showed a positive growth in the IIP during 2024-25 as compared to 2023-24.

These included food products, leather and related products, motor vehicles, other transport equipment, fabricated metal products, chemicals and chemical products and beverages.

However, 13 major product groups -- wearing apparel, wood and products of wood and cork (except furniture), computer, electronic and optical products, coke and refined petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, machinery and equipment, among others, showed a decline in the IIP during 2024-25 as compared to 2023-24.

The report said some factories were closed down or shifted to other places, while some showed zero production during 2024-25.

The IIP is defined as an indicator of changes in the volume of industrial production of a representative basket of industrial products during a particular period with respect to a chosen base period.

The IIP for the base period is taken as 100 and that for the study period shows the percentage increase or decrease over the base period.

The weights assigned to the manufacturing and electricity sectors are 586.1 and 413.9, respectively, based on their contribution to the state gross value added in the base year of 2011-12.

According to the report, Delhi's electricity sector grew "modestly" by 3.35 per cent in 2024-25 as compared to 2023-24, while the all-India growth was recorded at 5.2 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

exporters, trade, tariff

US tariffs: India eyes Russia, Netherlands for pharma exports' growth

coal mines

Coal output from captive, commercial mines jumps 12% in Apr-Aug FY26

Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, OIL SECTOR

India to boost LNG import capacity by 27% by 2030, add two new plants

electricity, power sector

India's power output hits fastest growth in 5 months on industrial boost

Modi, Narendra Modi, CM Rekha

What is Vikram 32-bit processor? India's first indigenous space chip

Topics : Manufacturing Industry Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon