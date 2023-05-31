close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pace of credit to MSMEs moderates in April: Reserve Bank of India

The housing segment showed a steady growth at 14.3 per cent in April 2023 against 13.7 per cent, RBI said

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
IBC, msme, lending, loans, support, schemes, policies, package

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The pace of credit to medium and small and micro enterprises (SMEs) moderated on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in April 2023, the first month of FY24. However, the pace of credit to large industries improved in the reporting month. Credit to medium industries grew by 19.1 per cent YoY in April 2023, sharply down from 53.7 per cent in April 2022.
Credit to SMEs registered a growth of 9.7 per cent in April, again sharply down from 29.8 per cent a year ago. Credit to large industries rose by 5.3 per cent as compared with 1.3 per cent a year ago, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement. 

Reflecting demand from households and individuals, loans in the retail category, especially credit cards and vehicles, have shown robust growth. Overall retail credit expanded 19.4 per cent, up from 14.4 per cent in April 2022. Credit card loan growth touched close to 30 per cent YoY in April 2023 from 20.1 per cent. And, in the vehicles segment, growth was 23.1 per cent, up from 11.4 per cent.
The housing segment showed a steady growth at 14.3 per cent in April 2023 against 13.7 per cent, RBI said.

Pace of the credit-to-services sector accelerated to 21.6 per cent in April from 11.2 per cent a year ago. This was primarily due to improved credit offtake by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and trade.
Loans to NBFCs rose by a hefty 29.2 per cent YoY in April 2023 from 14.7 per cent.

Also Read

What is credit score? Why is it important?

GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs

Google Pay allows UPI payments using RuPay credit cards; check details here

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Chatroom: Denial of ITC on inter-state transfer of duty-free goods unfair

Govt shouldn't roll out PLI for shoes, handicrafts, says think tank boss

Crisil SME tracker: Inflation to hurt MSME growth in electronics sector

CHATROOM: Exports on CIF terms attract IGST on CIF value, says expert

Crisil SME Tracker: Lean inventory will shore up chemicals units' profits


Banks have multifaceted relations with NBFCs. Besides providing liquidity support, many banks buy out loan pools from finance companies to meet priority sector lending norms. Also, banks have co-lending arrangements with NBFCs.
Credit to agriculture and allied activities improved to 16.7 per cent in April 2023 from 10.6 per cent a year ago.
Topics : MSME credit MSME lending

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UK-based abrdn offloads remaining 1.66% stake in HDFC Life Insurance

Standard Life
1 min read

Justice demands

Wrestlers in Haridwar
3 min read

Global unemployment to fall 5.3%; low-income nations lag in recovery: ILO

jobs, jobless, unemployment, economy, hiring, workers, staff, employees
2 min read

Union Cabinet approves CITIIS 2.0 with a focus on circular economy

Smart cities, Economic Survey, real estate sector
3 min read

Robust performance

GDP Growth
3 min read

Most Popular

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected

Anil Agarwal
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

stock markets
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon