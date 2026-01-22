Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Department of Posts aims 30% revenue growth in FY26 to ₹17,546 cr: Scindia

Department of Posts aims 30% revenue growth in FY26 to ₹17,546 cr: Scindia

The minister, after the third quarterly review of the Department of Posts (DoP) said out of six verticals, five posted growth in revenue

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

The Department of Posts has set a target to achieve 30 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 17,546 crore in the current financial year ending March 31, 2026, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

The minister, after the third quarterly review of the Department of Posts (DoP) said out of six verticals, five posted growth in revenue, while International Mail remained static due to restrictions imposed by the US government.

"This year, 2025-2026, we have a target of Rs 17,546 crore, which means we are targeting a 30 per cent increase in revenues in one fiscal alone from Rs 13,240 crore in FY25," Scindia said.

 

He said that the run rate of 2023-2024 of Rs 12,800 crore rose to Rs 13,240 crore in fiscal year 2024-25, an increase of only 3 per cent.

"Therefore, the growth rate compared to 2023-2024 to 2024-25, which is only a minuscule 3 per cent, we intend to increase it by 10 times to 30 per cent in FY26," Scindia said.

The minister said that the department is at present a cost center for the government and aims to become a profit centre in the next 4-5 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

