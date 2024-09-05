Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Telecom AGR up 7.2% in Q1FY25, surprises analysts despite no tariff hike

Telecom AGR up 7.2% in Q1FY25, surprises analysts despite no tariff hike

Jefferies says sector will maintain 15% CAGR till FY26

Telecom tower

Jio is losing revenue market share to Airtel in Delhi, UP West, UP East, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Kolkata circles. The bulk of Airtel's market share gains in Q1 came from Delhi, Bihar, and West Bengal.

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adjusted gross revenue (AGR) in the telecom sector rose 7.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 61,400 crore in the first quarter (April-June) of FY25, coming as a surprise to analysts who point to the lack of a major tariff action by the telcos. On a sequential basis, growth stood at 0.7 per cent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Calculated on an annualised basis, the Q1FY25 industry AGR (including the National Long Distance service) jumped to Rs 2.45 trillion, an analysts' report by ICICI Securities pointed out. "We are impressed telcos were able to grow revenues at a healthy pace despite no major change in tariffs, and premiumisation playing out nicely," it said.
 
Sectoral revenues are expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent to $38 billion by FY26, up from $29 billion in FY24 with market share gains for Airtel and Jio, an analyst note released by Jefferies said. In FY24, the sector had witnessed an 8.24 per cent growth in AGR, reaching Rs 2.7 trillion, up from Rs 2.49 trillion in FY23, figures from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) show.

More From This Section

Premiume-commerce

E-commerce, quick commerce, 3PL: All hands on deck this festival season

SME, MSME, manufacturing, small factories, factory

Need to bring 80% MSMEs under formal financial system says M Nagaraju

ICSI

ICSI launches framework for sustainable, responsible investment practices

EFTA

India-EFTA trade deal: Swiss Federal Council begins ratification process

gig workers

Gig hiring to soar by 20% in festive season, e-commerce may lead: Indeed

During the latest quarter, annualised sector revenues continued to scale up to a new peak of $30 billion, but sector revenue growth moderated to 7 per cent Y-o-Y, the note said. "While average subscriber growth moderated slightly to 2 per cent Y-o-Y, slower growth in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of 5 per cent Y-o-Y resulted in the moderation in revenue growth," it added.
Airtel takes the lead
In terms of revenue market share (RMS), analysts said gains will remain tilted towards Airtel and Jio until Vodafone Idea (Vi) completes its network investments into 4G and begins its 5G rollout. RMS refers to the percentage of the total revenue or sales in the Indian market that a telco's business makes up, and is considered an important metric.
Including NLD, Jio had 42.7 per cent RMS in Q1, followed by Airtel's 38.3 per cent and Vi's 15 per cent, ICICI Securities said. BSNL made up the rest at 4 per cent.
But between the two leading telecom operators, the difference in growth has come down, trends suggest. "Convergence in growth of Bharti and Jio is likely to keep pricing disciplined since tariff differential is not adding to growth differential," Jefferies said.
While cautioning that Airtel's circle-wise revenue is strictly not comparable as it has made some changes in revenue recognised under NLD/circle, thereby increasing circle revenues for Q1, ICICI Securities said Airtel saw higher growth in 16 of the 22 telecom circles in the country.
Jio is losing revenue market share to Airtel in Delhi, UP West, UP East, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Kolkata circles. The bulk of Airtel's market share gains in Q1 came from Delhi, Bihar, and West Bengal.

Also Read

Tech and startup industry bodies have again pushed back against calls by telecom operators to bring over-the-top (OTT) services under a licensing regime similar to telcos, and open them up to taxation.

Tech and startup groups push back against licensing regime for OTTs

telecom spectrum

Trai mandates telcos to compensate users for outages, raise penal amount

BSNL

BSNL income up at Rs 21,302 cr in FY24; records lowest debt among telcos

Telecom tower

Tariff hikes to push telcos' Arpu to decadal high of Rs 225 in FY26: CRISIL

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Telecom minister to meet telcos and internet service providers on Tuesday

Topics : Telcos Telecom industry Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon