Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Renewables expansion threatened by poor weather data: Industry leaders

Renewables expansion threatened by poor weather data: Industry leaders

As it strives to reduce the carbon intensity of its economy, India will need to increase the share of renewables in its coal-heavy energy basket, but it is already facing constraints

RENEWABLE ENERGY

An inability to accurately forecast the weather makes it difficult to optimise renewable energy production and can influence safety and profitability of projects |

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Lou Del Bello
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
India needs to upgrade the way it monitors weather so its clean energy infrastructure can reach its full potential, according to industry leaders.
“Our understanding of weather is not as good as it needs to be,” Amit Singh, chief executive of Adani Green Energy Ltd., said at the annual BloombergNEF Summit in New Delhi on Thursday. Low weather station density and infrequent measurements have contributed to wind farms’ lackluster performance in India, he said.

More From This Section

PremiumBoth padel and pickleball are expensive sports. The price of a pickleball racquet, for instance, can go up to Rs 45,000 and constructing a court for it can set you back by upwards of Rs 10 lakh. (PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Corporate leaders' new-found love, business interest: Padel and pickleball

Industrial Training Institutes, ITI colleges

ITI scores improve in latest grading; 8.9% receive grade 8 rating

Telecom tower

No major tariff hike, but telecom companies' revenue up 7.2% in Q1

modi singapore

India, Singapore ink agreements on semiconductor, digital technology

Premiume-commerce

Festive feast: E-com, logistics players load up carts for peak demand

An inability to accurately forecast the weather makes it difficult to optimise renewable energy production and can influence safety and profitability of projects, said Yogesh Patil, CEO of forecaster Skymet Weather Services. This can strain the grid, among other impacts.
 
Existing weather models are “nowhere close to what we need for doing a very good quality micro siting,” which establishes the optimal location for a windmill, according to Singh. “The industry needs to work together and develop a robust system for dust movement predicting and wind change in the short and longer term,” he said, adding that Adani Green has brought up the issue with Indian authorities.
As it strives to reduce the carbon intensity of its economy, India will need to increase the share of renewables in its coal-heavy energy basket, but it is already facing constraints. Its rapid economic development is driving the fastest growing electricity demand among all major economies. And with around 205 gigawatts of installed non-fossil capacity, it remains far from reaching the 500 gigawatts it seeks to achieve by the end of the decade.
Scarce land and booming demand are why wind and solar now need to be deployed in hard-to-reach locations like offshore or in the northern Ladakh territory, said Sumant Sinha, chairman of the renewable energy company ReNew Energy Global Plc. 
Better understanding of the weather will become increasingly important as India embarks on a more challenging stage of its renewables expansion, said Abhishek Raju, founder of the geospatial data analytics company SatSure. 
“We need better weather modeling in remote areas where typically legacy weather models didn’t exist, and the government should take the lead on building them” and making them available to investors in the renewable space, he said.

Also Read

IREDA

Ireda plans to raise around Rs 29,500 crore in debt, equity in FY25

Mukesh Ambani, reliance

Reliance to commission first solar giga-factory this year: Mukesh Ambani

solar energy, solar, solar panel

Gensol Engineering sets up US subsidiary, to supply 2,000 MW solar trackers

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman

Vedanta to establish two not-for-profit industrial parks: Anil Agarwal

railway station, station

Indian Railways pacing towards net zero emissions, says Railway Board

Topics : renewable energy weather Adani Green Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon