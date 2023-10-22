close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Don't try to conquer world as Indian customers: Sabeer Bhatia to bussinemen

Bhatia said Indian startups have a cost efficiency economics while US startups are focused on what saves them time

Sabeer Bhatia. Photo: Linkedin

Sabeer Bhatia. Photo: Linkedin

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian entrepreneurs should not try to conquer the whole world because they have cracked a cost-efficiency-based business model for Indian customers which is different from the way the rest of the world thinks, according to Hotmail founder and investor Sabeer Bhatia.
Bhatia was in the city for the launch of a free online Artificial Intelligence (AI) and inquiry-based course in entrepreneurship on his short-form app Show Reel, in collaboration with Jamia Millia Islamia.
"It all comes down to learning how to walk before you can run. Simply saiddon't try to conquer the whole world because you've conquered India the way people in India think is different from the way the rest of the world thinks," Bhatia told PTI on the sidelines of the collaboration announcement.
Bhatia said Indian startups have a cost efficiency economics while US startups are focused on what saves them time.
He stood by his former statement that Indian startups are copying western business models.
"A lot of the startups here are copying western business models and I don't think it's even right for India because western business models are because (of) a shortage of human capital there. There is no shortage of human capital in India.".
He cited the delivery model, which Bhatia said was present even decades back when people could get groceries delivered at home with a phone call.
He added that he never knew edtech as a sector existed, and "didn't know what BYJU'S is solving".
Announcing the funding for 1,00,000 entrepreneurs through Show Reel's collaboration with universities like JMI, the move is seen as a pivot towards entrepreneurial learning.
Bhatia agrees that the video resume pitch of the Silicon Valley-based platform launched in 2021 was an "HR nightmare" while refuting any comparisons with other Indian short-form apps like Moj and Josh.
"Surely it was never about competing with TikTok or Moj or those are all entertainment apps. From the very beginning, we wanted to do something that was in the professional space."

"So yes, initially it was for recording video resumes of people. But in that market, I found that people did not record resumes on their own because they wanted to see some light at the end of the tunnel. So, I tried to contact some companies and see if we could put the jobs on our platform and that became an HR nightmare. So then, from there, I transitioned over to entrepreneurship," Bhatia said.

Also Read

Tesla raises US prices on Model S, X, and Y EVs: All you need to know

Telangana, Unesco join hands to implement UN recommendation on ethics of AI

Companies using GenAI should follow self-regulation, says Mastercard CEO

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push

New AI model by IBM-NASA designed to help track Earth's climate change

Cybersecurity experts express concern about data security in India

Rural recovery for FMCG cos takes a pause amid food inflation, uneven rains

86 power plants have 25% less coal stocks than normative levels: CEA report

Favourable mkt conditions push 139 SMEs to mobilise Rs 3,540-cr via IPO

Defence PSU making headway in developing indigenous top-end military gear

Speaking on a Shark Tank-like concept, "Dolphin tank is a concept in my head, but we are working towards creating a competitor to Shark Tank.
Refusing to disclose financial details, he said, "In the next three months, we will come out with details of how that show will help teach entrepreneursto create businesses of their own in an online show.
On generative technologies, Bhatia said it is going to change every aspect of human life.
"Only because imagine you have an assistant who has the knowledge of the internet at all times with you, (but) it doesn't have critical thinking skills," he said, added that the train for AI has left the station, and one can choose to either "jump on the bandwagon or...stay on the sidelines.
On the launch of the course on the app, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said, "Sabeer Bhatia has led India's tech revolution, and we are proud to partner with ShowReel and work with him to create a revolution in the education industry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : customers Entrepreneurial lessons startup ecosystem

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon