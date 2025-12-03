DoT removes mandate to smartphone maker to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
India withdrew the controversial directions to smartphone makers that mandated them to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app by March next year, a move that had caused a political furore and triggered backlash on social media.
The department of telecommunications (DoT) said Wednesday that smartphone makers were not mandated to pre-install the app and the decision was taken after the government saw a substantial spike in app downloads following the directive issued last month.
“Given Sanchar Saathi’s increasing acceptance, the government has decided not to make the pre-installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers,” the DoT, under the ministry of communications, said in a statement on Wednesday evening. According to officials, the department will issue a circular to the effect.
The government’s statement came a day after clarifications that the app could be deleted even as some global handset makers indicated to the government that they would unlikely to implement the directive.
The department added that in one day since December 1, more than 6 lakh citizens registered for downloading the app which was a 10x increase in its uptake. The department further stated that 1.4 crore users downloaded this app and were contributing to information on 2,000 fraud incidents per day. “The number of users has been increasing rapidly and the mandate to install the app was meant to accelerate this process and make the app available to less aware citizens easily,” the department said, giving the rationale behind issuing the directive to handset makers.
Also Read
Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), which represents most handset makers operating in India including Apple, said that the government's changed stance reflected a pragmatic policy approach, underscoring the need for stakeholder consultations.
"We welcome the government’s decision to withdraw the earlier mandatory requirement and to remove the mandatory cap associated with the Sanchar Saathi app, while maintaining a strong focus on combating cybersecurity frauds," said ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo, who added that the measure initially suggested by the government aimed at henacing cybersecurity would be most effective if it were not imposed mandatorily but pushed through with clarity and confidence building.
"This decision also reaffirms the importance of comprehensive stakeholder consultations to ensure that future digital security policies are inclusive, technically robust and aligned with on-ground realities," he added.
Mishi Choudhary, founder of tech policy think tank SFLC.in flagged concerns about arbitrary policy decisions taken without efficacy analysis instead of addressing the root cause of fraud.
"This is a welcome move but arbitrary policy decisions without any analysis of what effectively works to curb frauds is concerning. While this may have been rolled back, SIM-binding mandate is still a major concern that will make citizens lives harder. If DoT is serious about solving the issue, it should address major fraud vectors such as social engineering like phishing, smishing, remote access apps, SIM swap, mule bank account, fake loan apps, crossborder call centers. These require financial network controls, not a phone side app," she noted.
Earlier in the day, telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said in Lok Sabha that the government was open to making changes to the rules that mandated pre-loading of the app based on the feedback it would get from consumers.
The Sanchar Saathi portal, started in 2023 and the app, started in January 2025, have together enabled disconnection of 1.5 crore fraudulent connections, tracing of 26 lakh stolen mobile phones and recovery of 7 lakh stolen mobile phones.
Speaking in Lok Sabha, Scindia clarified concerns about the app being potentially used for surveillance and monitoring by the government. “I must affirm that, on this app, neither is snooping possible, nor will snooping happen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wants to give power into the hands of the country's public so that they can keep themselves safe,” he said.
The Department of Telecom’s (DoT’s) AI and Intelligence unit issued the directive on November 28, mandating smartphone makers to pre-load the app on devices before sale, and “endeavour to push the app” to units already manufactured and sitting in sales channels through software updates. The directive issued under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024, also required that the pre-loaded app not be deletable.
The directive led to a political furore with leaders of Opposition parties alleging the app becoming a tool for surveillance while legal and public policy experts cautioned that the move was in contravention of the spirit of the privacy laws the government had just brought in last month.