Friday, May 23, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Emcure Pharma hits 10% upper circuit; gains 20% in three days; here's why

Emcure Pharma hits 10% upper circuit; gains 20% in three days; here's why

Emcure Pharma hit 10 per cent upper circuit after the pharma company's Q4 net profit stood at ₹197.2 crore as against ₹121 crore, up 62 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares were locked in a 10 per cent upper circuit on Friday, May 23, 2025. The stock extended rally for the third consecutive session and gained nearly 20 per cent. The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q4 results. 
 
At 12:27 PM, Emcure Pharma share price was up 10 per cent at ₹1,288.65 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.97 per cent at 81,734.05. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹24,417.77 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,577.5 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹890 per share. 
 

Emcure Pharmaceutical Q4 profit growth 

The company released its Q4 results on Thursday, after market hours. In the fourth quarter (Q4FY25) pharma company's net profit stood at ₹197.2 crore as against ₹121 crore, up 62 per cent. 
 
Its revenue from operations in Q4 came in at ₹2,116.2 crore as compared to ₹1,771.3 crore a year ago, up 19 per cent. 

Emcure Pharma dividend

The company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share of ₹10 /- (Rupees Ten only) each of the company (at the rate of 30 per cent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Emcure Pharma acquisition 

The board also approved the incorporation of company arm Emcure Generics Private Limited.
 
"We would like to inform that the board of directors of the company in their meeting held today i.e. May 22, 2025, has inter-alia approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned Subsidiary by the name “Emcure Generics Private Limited” in Pune, Maharashtra, India," the filing read. 

About Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Emcure Pharma has over 350 brands, five research and development (R&D) centers, and 13 manufacturing facilities established across the country, outside India, it has a wide network across 70 countries. The company's API facilities ensure that the supply chain is vertically integrated providing flexibility over control of manufacturing. The company's core strength and competitive advantage lie in its established presence in all major therapeutic areas including Gynaecology, cardiology, blood-related, oncology, respiratory, CNS & HIV among others. Emcure has launched 6 biologics in the domestic market and RoW markets.
 

First Published: May 23 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

