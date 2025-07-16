Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Uber, Ola drivers strike in Mumbai, commuters face tough second day

Drivers demand fixed fares and lower commissions as strike affects bookings on Uber and Ola, while Rapido and kali-peeli cabs continue partial operations in the city

Uber

While booking cabs on Uber and Ola proved difficult, Rapido continued to operate a significant number of cabs from the kali-peeli segment. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter Mumbai/New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

As a large section of drivers working with cab aggregator platforms Uber and Ola remained on strike for the second consecutive day, commuters across Mumbai faced significant disruption.
 
The drivers’ demands include a fixed base fare similar to that of local taxis (kali-peeli), a reduction in aggregator commission rates, and a ban on bike taxis.
 
Today’s protest was concentrated in the Navi Mumbai area, where some commuters were reportedly forced to de-board cabs. Several cab drivers that Business Standard spoke to confirmed the incident and added that they were declining rides into areas where tensions were high.
 
While booking cabs on Uber and Ola proved difficult, Rapido continued to operate a significant number of cabs from the kali-peeli segment.
   
“Uber and Ola take a lot of commission. On the other hand, Rapido does not. Also, once we complete the quota under the subscription model, Rapido allows us to take bookings,” said a Rapido driver who did not wish to be named.

The base fare of a kali-peeli cab in Mumbai is Rs 31 for the first 1.5 km, followed by Rs 20.6 per km. In contrast, aggregator fares such as those of Ola and Uber vary depending on factors like car model and ride category.
 
However, industry sources indicated that the upcoming Motor Vehicles Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) may not support a fixed rate structure for aggregator platforms. 
 
“The MVAG guidelines expected to be issued in Mumbai will allow a fare cap of only 0.5 to 1.5 per cent over the base fare, inclusive of surge pricing. The protesting drivers want fixed fares, but that may not work in their favour. There is an understanding that the government supports flexible pricing,” said a mobility expert.
 
One reason the government may oppose fixed rates is the concern that drivers would favour only select routes. Industry players say dynamic pricing offers benefits for both drivers and passengers.
 
Emails sent to Ola and Uber remained unanswered at the time of press.
 
Another issue fuelling the unrest is the continued operation of bike taxis, despite a ban by the Maharashtra government. “While some platforms have stopped offering bike taxi services, others continue through greyballing—using selective routing to avoid detection,” said a source familiar with the matter. 
 

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

