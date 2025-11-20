Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Centre appoints Neeraj Mittal petroleum secy; Amit Agrawal to head telecom

Centre appoints Neeraj Mittal petroleum secy; Amit Agrawal to head telecom

The Appointments Committee has cleared a major bureaucratic reshuffle, naming Neeraj Mittal as petroleum secretary and Amit Agrawal as telecom secretary, with other key changes across ministries

Neeraj Mittal, secretary, Department of Telecommunications, has been appointed as secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), with the incumbent Pankaj Jain assigned the charge of member secretary, Eighth Central Pay Commission.

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) today approved a major bureaucratic reshuffle at the Centre, rejigging secretary-level positions across multiple key ministries.
 
Who has been appointed the new telecom secretary?
 
Amit Agrawal, who is currently serving as secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, has been appointed the new telecom secretary. Manoj Joshi, secretary, Department of Land Resources in the Ministry of Rural Development, will replace Agrawal.
   
What other key appointments has the Centre announced?
 
Chennai Port Trust chairperson Sunil Paliwal has been appointed chairman of the Inland Waterways Authority of India, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, in the rank and pay of secretary to the Government of India.
 
Atish Chandra, special secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, has been appointed officer on special duty in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, while tourism secretary V Vidyavathi has been assigned the charge of secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. She will be replaced by Karnataka cadre IAS officer S Krishna.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

