Home / Industry / News / Rising GLP-1 use drives metabolic testing boom in India's diagnostics

Rising GLP-1 use drives metabolic testing boom in India's diagnostics

As GLP-1-based weight-loss and diabetes therapies gain popularity, India's diagnostics market is seeing a sharp rise in metabolic testing

Doctors say that while GLP-1 medications are highly effective, they can significantly alter appetite, gut function, liver metabolism and blood sugar regulation — making regular testing critical

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

The growing demand for GLP-1–based weight-loss and diabetes therapies is reshaping India’s diagnostics market, with healthcare providers reporting a sharp rise in metabolic testing as more people begin or continue these treatments. As GLP-1 agonists like semaglutide gain popularity for both obesity management and type 2 diabetes, clinicians are urging structured monitoring to track metabolic changes and detect potential side effects — driving demand for comprehensive diagnostic packages.
 
Responding to this shift, Thyrocare has introduced its new GLP-1 Health Check, a suite of packages offering up to 81 tests designed for individuals before, during and after GLP-1 therapy. Priced from Rs 2,799 and available nationwide, the panels monitor vital parameters spanning metabolic health, organ function and nutritional markers.
   
Why do GLP-1 therapies require regular metabolic and organ-health monitoring?
 
Doctors say that while GLP-1 medications are highly effective, they can significantly alter appetite, gut function, liver metabolism and blood sugar regulation — making regular testing critical. Many users enter therapy with pre-existing complications such as insulin resistance, high cholesterol, fatty liver or cardiac risk, which require frequent assessment to ensure treatment safety.
 
Thyrocare’s packages track fasting glucose and insulin, HOMA-IR, lipid profile, liver enzymes, kidney markers, thyroid function and pancreatic health. They also include tests for vitamin B12, vitamin D and haemoglobin to detect nutritional gaps, as prolonged appetite suppression can lead to deficiencies or anaemia. Monitoring kidney function and electrolytes is also recommended to rule out dehydration-related complications.

“As GLP-1 therapies become mainstream, reliable diagnostics must accompany them,” said Rahul Guha, MD and CEO, Thyrocare, noting that consistent testing enables early detection of side effects and helps patients use these therapies safely under medical supervision.
 
Will diagnostic demand rise as generic semaglutide enters the Indian market?
 
The diagnostics industry expects this trend to strengthen as Indian pharmaceutical companies prepare to launch generic versions of semaglutide once patents expire in 2026. With the global GLP-1 market projected to exceed $150 billion by 2030, demand for metabolic screening in India is set to rise in parallel — making diagnostics a crucial pillar of the country’s weight-loss and diabetes care ecosystem.

Topics : drugs Diagnostics weight loss weight loss in women

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

