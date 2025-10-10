MG Cyberster drives JSW MG Motor India to second spot in luxury EV segment

JSW MG Motor India has moved up to the second position in India’s luxury electric vehicle (EV) segment, according to Vahan data for September 2025. The growth has been driven by two models — the MG Cyberster and the MG M9 Presidential Limousine — which together account for a steady order pipeline and a waiting period of three to four months.
The company claims that the MG Cyberster, launched in July 2025, has become the country’s highest-selling sports car with 256 units sold through its luxury retail network, MG Select.
“Securing the second spot in India’s luxury EV segment is a testament to the phenomenal response our models have received,” said Milind Shah, Interim Head of MG Select. “The MG Cyberster and the MG M9 Presidential Limousine cater to different segments of buyers looking for either performance or high-end comfort.”
Luxury EV expansion gains pace
JSW MG Motor India has opened 14 MG Select Experience Centres in major cities to support its luxury portfolio. These outlets showcase the Cyberster and M9 models and provide tailored retail experiences.
For the month of September, JSW MG Motor’s total EV sales stood at 3,912 units — a threefold increase compared to 1,021 units in the same month last year, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
Cyberster sets benchmark for performance EVs
The MG Cyberster features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system producing 510 PS and 725 Nm of torque, enabling acceleration from 0–100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The car includes electric scissor doors, a soft-top roof, Brembo four-piston brakes, and 20-inch staggered alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli P-Zero tyres.
M9 limousine sees strong corporate and institutional demand
The MG M9, positioned as a high-end limousine, continues to attract demand from business and government customers. The model is being marketed as a statement vehicle that combines premium design, comfort, and electric performance for top-tier clientele.