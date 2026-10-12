Explained: Why Starlink's India launch plans have raised security concerns

Elon Musk -backed Starlink is yet to launch its satellite internet services in India, despite securing a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence and authorisation from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). The company is awaiting security clearances and spectrum assignment amid concerns over the risks of placing a foreign-controlled network.

What are the key security risks associated with Starlink? A report by the Takshashila Institution, titled 'Starlink and Risks for India,' flags concerns over government control of connectivity, potential misuse of user data, foreign influence and the difficulty of blocking unauthorised terminals. This comes amid Musk’s allegations on X that Indian “oligarchs” were delaying Starlink’s entry to protect their “monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people”, targeting domestic telecom giants such as Mukesh Ambani ’s Reliance Jio. The Ministry of Communications and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia rejected the allegations as “baseless and misconceived”, asserting that India’s satellite communications framework was fair and non-discriminatory.

ALSO READ: Logistics sector must prepare workforce for tech shift: Skill council The report warns that Starlink’s dependence on a foreign private operator could limit the government’s control over connectivity during a national security crisis. Services could remain active when authorities want them suspended or be switched off when connectivity is needed.

Ukraine illustrates this risk. After Starlink began operating there in February 2022, the country became heavily dependent on the service for government and military communications. Musk reportedly restricted access multiple times through geofencing and denied the Ukrainian military’s request to activate the service, affecting operations. The report warns that similar restrictions could disrupt communications in India’s sensitive border regions.

National security risks from unauthorised terminals

Beyond the risk of service disruption, the report warns that Starlink could potentially use sensitive user data for intelligence purposes or commercial gain. In India, security agencies have seized unauthorised Starlink hardware in incidents linked to narcotics trafficking and regional insurgencies.

In the Andaman Sea and off Gujarat, security forces intercepted foreign vessels carrying large narcotics consignments and recovered Starlink Mini terminals. Along the Punjab border, intelligence agencies seized Starlink hardware linked to cross-border drug syndicates involved in drone-based smuggling operations. In Manipur, security forces recovered a Starlink satellite antenna and router during a raid amid ethnic violence. The recovery raised concerns that insurgent groups could use smuggled satellite internet to bypass state-imposed internet shutdowns.

Geopolitical leverage and foreign influence

The report also raises concerns about the geopolitical implications of relying on a network controlled by a foreign company. It argues that Musk could use his influence in Washington to advance Starlink’s commercial interests, potentially exposing India to diplomatic pressure if its regulations conflict with the company’s plans.

Musk played a prominent role in Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and later became the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency. Despite their public falling-out in 2025, the two have maintained a political relationship. SpaceX also launches satellites for the National Reconnaissance Office and the US Space Force, supports missile warning and tracking, and undertakes human spaceflight and Artemis missions for Nasa.

The report notes that SpaceX’s reliance on US government contracts, regulatory approvals, spectrum allocations and orbital licences could give Washington leverage over the company. If US and Indian interests diverged, Washington could potentially pressure SpaceX to share data collected in India, maintain connectivity in certain regions or restrict services elsewhere.

Data privacy concerns

Apart from the geopolitical risks, the report flags concerns over Starlink’s data-handling practices. On January 15, 2026, the company updated its Global Privacy Policy to permit customer data, including location information, IP addresses and communication information such as audio, electronic or visual information, to be used to train artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning models.

The policy also permits sharing this data with unnamed third-party collaborators for AI training, with users opted in by default. The report raises concerns that these provisions could create potential avenues for surveillance and data misuse.

Why is blocking unauthorised Starlink use difficult?

The report points to the technical challenges of controlling satellite internet access. Starlink satellites orbit about 60 times closer to Earth than geostationary satellites, giving each satellite a smaller footprint. This makes Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations inherently more difficult to block than traditional geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) systems.

What lessons do Ukraine and Iran offer?

The report highlights the risks of relying on a foreign private operator during a national crisis. Since 2022, Russia has reportedly used GPS jamming to disrupt Ukraine’s Starlink connectivity, highlighting the vulnerability of satellite internet to electronic interference.

Iran faced similar challenges. An estimated 50,000 smuggled Starlink terminals were operating illegally there at the beginning of 2026. When authorities shut down terrestrial internet amid protests in January, Starlink became a key link to the outside world.

Iran responded with GPS and radio-frequency jamming, drone surveillance and raids to seize terminals, causing localised and temporary disruptions. The country also complained to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) over alleged violations of its sovereignty.

What security requirements has India set?

In May 2025, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued security requirements for Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) service providers, supplementing existing licence conditions. Operators, including Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio Satellite Communications, must obtain applicable security clearances before commencing commercial services.

Among the key requirements are provisions governing the routing of Indian traffic, the domestic location of network infrastructure, lawful interception and the monitoring of user terminals.

All Indian user traffic must pass through gateways located in India. Operators cannot bypass these gateways through inter-satellite links or mirror Indian traffic to overseas systems. Network control and monitoring centres, data centres and Points of Presence must also be located domestically, while Domain Name System (DNS) resolution must take place within the country.

Operators must comply with lawful interception and monitoring requirements and facilitate prescribed metadata collection by the DoT’s Telecom Security Operations Centre (TSOC). They must also share user-terminal location information with authorised agencies, enforce geofencing and comply with directions to restrict or suspend services in specified areas or for designated users. For land-based mobile terminals, location reporting is required every 2.6 km of movement or every minute, whichever occurs first.

The requirements also mandate support for monitoring in designated border and coastal areas, measures to prevent terminals from spoofing their locations, and controls to stop unauthorised terminals from circumventing domestic restrictions. Operators must also block websites prohibited by Indian authorities.

How has Starlink responded to security concerns?

While India’s requirements seek to establish greater oversight of satellite internet services, Starlink has argued that its entry would expand consumer choice, foster competition and help lower prices.

Musk has accused Indian business groups, including Reliance Jio, of using their influence to protect established market positions and delay the company’s launch. He has alleged that commercial interests, rather than security concerns, are driving the regulatory hurdles. Starlink maintains that it has been adapting its operations and data protocols to meet India’s licensing and regulatory requirements.