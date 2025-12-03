Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Fake news, deepfakes threaten democracy; stricter law needed: Vaishnaw

Fake news, deepfakes threaten democracy; stricter law needed: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw said fake news and AI deepfakes threaten democracy, calling for a strict legal framework as the government proposes 36-hour takedowns and mandatory labelling of AI-generated content

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses a cabinet briefing, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The growing instances of fake news and artificial intelligence-generated deepfakes pose a threat to democracy, and a strict legal framework is needed to contain the problems they cause, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
 
Why does Vaishnaw say fake news and deepfakes threaten democracy?
 
“On social media, several such ecosystems have taken shape that do not want to follow the laws of the land, the Constitution of India. There is a need to take strict action against such ecosystems,” Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
 
What draft rules has the government proposed on takedowns and AI labelling?
   
The government had recently published a draft rule seeking stakeholder comments on mandatory takedown of fake news and disinformation within 36 hours of such content being flagged, as well as the labelling of all AI-generated content, Vaishnaw said.

Also Read

Soumitra Dutta

India should target chips, visual AI, not classic LLMs: Soumitra Duttapremium

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Fake news threat to democracy, govt working to curb it, says Vaishnaw

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Snooping will never happen with Sanchar Saathi app, says Scindia in LS

ChatGPT

ChatGPT has won the right to self-rule but it might go badly; here's why

Sam Altman

Altman declares 'code red', urges staff to speed up improvements to ChatGPT

 
How is the government weighing free speech against protecting democracy?
 
The issues around fake news and social media involve a delicate balance between freedom of speech and the protection of India’s democracy, he said, adding that the government was working with stakeholders with “full sensitivity”.
 
What does the proposed IT Rules amendment require from users and intermediaries?
 
In October this year, the government released a draft of the proposed amendment to the Information Technology (IT) Rules, which suggests that all social media users who use artificial intelligence (AI) to generate and upload content on the internet or any social media platform declare that AI was used in the process. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has also proposed that all internet intermediaries that allow the use of AI to generate or create content “ensure that every such information is prominently labelled or embedded with a permanent unique metadata or identifier”.
 
The intermediaries should also ensure they have the tools or necessary technical measures to verify the accuracy of the user’s declaration. Further, the intermediaries should also ensure that the user declaration on the use of AI for content generation is “prominently displayed”, the IT ministry has proposed.

More From This Section

Sanchar Saathi

DoT removes mandate to smartphone maker to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app

Sanchar Saathi

Sanchar Saathi app downloads jump 10 times on Dec 2; up from 60K to 600K

Sanchar Saathi

Sanchar Saathi app can be deleted, says govt; OEMs still reluctant

Nuclear energy

Datanomics: India's nuclear energy ambitions need a capacity pushpremium

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India, where the Cabinet Secretariat is located | Photo: Wikipedia

Flag pending deregulation issues, Cabinet Secretariat tells statespremium

Topics : Artificial intelligence Fake news democracy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon