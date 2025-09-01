Monday, September 01, 2025 | 09:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fortis signs 15-year sub-lease to run Greater Noida hospital facility

Fortis Healthcare has signed a 15-year sub-lease with R.R. Lifesciences to operate a hospital in Greater Noida, expanding its NCR presence with a monthly rent of Rs 2.4 crore

The move follows Fortis’ earlier deal in Lucknow, where it partnered with the Ekana Group to manage a 550-bed greenfield hospital near Gomti Nagar.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Fortis Healthcare, one of India’s leading private healthcare providers, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, International Hospital (IHL), has entered into a sub-lease agreement with R.R. Lifesciences to operate a hospital facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Greater Noida. The move is part of Fortis’ ongoing efforts to expand its presence in the National Capital Region (NCR).
 
According to the company’s disclosure, the sub-lease agreement covers the hospital’s land, building and equipment. The arrangement has been executed with the approval of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), and a formal tripartite agreement between UPSIDA, R.R. Lifesciences and IHL will also be signed.
   
The sub-lease has been structured for 15 years, starting 1 September 2025, with a provision for renewal subject to UPSIDA’s approval. Under the financial terms, IHL will pay a monthly rent of Rs 2.40 crore plus applicable GST to R.R. Lifesciences. The agreement also includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 60 crore. 
 
Fortis Healthcare said that pursuant to this arrangement, IHL will assume operational responsibility for the hospital and engage the existing workforce, contractors and vendors of R.R. Lifesciences already associated with the facility. This will ensure continuity of services and a seamless transition of operations.
 
Fortis, which operates a network of hospitals across India, has been actively consolidating and expanding its portfolio in key urban centres. The addition of the Greater Noida hospital is aligned with its strategy to enhance access to quality healthcare in emerging hubs around Delhi-NCR.
 
The move follows Fortis’ earlier deal in Lucknow, where it partnered with the Ekana Group to manage a 550-bed greenfield hospital near Gomti Nagar. That project, designed as a Centre of Excellence for tertiary healthcare, aims to bring advanced medical infrastructure and global best practices to the state capital.
 

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

