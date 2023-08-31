Foxconn, HP, Lenovo, 35 other firms apply for PLI IT hardware scheme

As many as 38 companies, including big names like Foxconn Group, HP, Dell and Lenovo, have applied for incentives under the mega Production Linked Incentive (PLI) IT hardware scheme for manufacturing laptops, PCs and servers.

As of 10.30 PM on Wednesday, the number of applications had climbed to 38, from 32 applicants around 5.30 PM. The window for submission of applications for PLI IT hardware scheme closes at midnight.

Earlier in the evening, Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that Foxconn Group, HP, Dell and Lenovo are among companies which have applied. Others who have thrown their hat into the ring include Flextronics, Dixon, Acer, Thompson, VVDN, HP Enterprises and Asus, Vaishnaw said, terming the response from companies as "fabulous."



At that time, 32 applications had already come in, and while that list had impressive names, Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple had not put in its application till then.

The name of companies who submitted their applications late evening could not be immediately ascertained.

PLI for IT hardware covers laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers and ultra-small form factor devices. India is wooing global IT and electronics players with policy sweeteners and incentive schemes, making a push to position itself as a global powerhouse for hi-tech manufacturing.

"India is emerging as a trusted supply chain partner and value added partner... companies are happy to come to India for manufacturing and design work," the Minister said at a media briefing.

Electronics manufacturing in India has witnessed consistent growth with 17 per cent Compounded Annual Growth Rate in the last eight years. This year it surpassed a major benchmark in production - USD 105 billion (about Rs 9 lakh crore).

India has emerged as the world's second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones. Exports of mobile phones crossed a major milestone of USD 11 billion this year (about Rs 90,000 crore).

The PLI IT hardware scheme is seen generating 75,000 direct jobs, and potential for indirect employment is three times that.

"Dixon will have one plant in Noida which will have 20,000 employees," Vaishnaw said, adding, the facility has been constructed already and it will soon start functioning.

"Many people are investing in design services also...they would like to have the design also done in India, that builds on value addition further," he said.

Most companies will begin production from April 2024, and the rest from 2025.

India has scripted a success story in mobile phone production and the Minister exuded confidence that a similar Make-in-India success story will play out in the manufacturing of laptops, PCs and servers, as well.

Many of these applicants will be using semiconductors manufactured in India, bolstering an end-to-end ecosystem framework.

The Minister said that applicants and companies are not concerned about the import licence move.