Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Google AI tool's response on PM in violation of IT rules: Chandrasekhar

"These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code," Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google's AI tool Gemini's response to a question around Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in direct violation of IT rules as well as several provisions of the criminal code, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.
The minister took cognizance of the issue raised by verified accounts of a journalist alleging bias in Google Gemini in response to a question on Modi while it gave no clear answer when a similar question was tossed for Trump and Zelenskyy.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code," Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X.
The minister marked the post to Google and the Ministry of Electronics and IT indicating further action in the matter.
The journalist has shared a screenshot in which a question was asked to Google Gemini about Modi.
In response, Gemini made uncharitable comments about Prime Minister Modi but was circumspect when the same query was posed about Trump and Zelenskyy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google's second-gen Pixel Fold prototype pics show redesigned camera island

Google launches Pixel 8 series, Watch 2: India prices, introductory offers

Google to bring AI-powered' Help Me Write' to Chrome for desktops: Report

Google likely to go for major design change on Pixel 9 Pro: Details here

Goldman Sachs downgrades ratings on shares of SBI, ICICI, YES Bank

Mfg should contribute quarter to India's economic growth: M&M Group MD

Digital divide may affect possibility of improvements for Indian companies

Qantas A350 delivery delayed due to redesigning of extra fuel tank: Airbus

Stringent action if surrogate ad rules not followed: Consumer Affairs secy

Topics : Narendra Modi Rajeev Chandrasekhar Google Alphabet IT ministry Modi govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon