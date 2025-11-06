Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Google integrates its LLM Gemini with Maps for better navigation

Google integrates its LLM Gemini with Maps for better navigation

The AI-powered update will summarise place reviews, predict parking, and issue alerts for traffic delays, accident zones, and speed limits

Google Map

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Google Maps announced on Thursday the integration of Google’s large language model (LLM), Gemini, into Maps, enabling users to receive a comprehensive summary of restaurants, shops, and other listings encountered during navigation.
 
The feature will soon start rolling out in India, Lalitha Ramani, general manager for Google Maps in India, said.
 
The integration of the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot will also help users obtain other crucial details, such as possible parking availability at a particular destination and local tips and suggestions from users who frequently visit the place, the company said in a blog post.
 
“Gemini will proactively analyse and summarise Maps reviews and web content to give you the most helpful, pointed, and practical tips about a place while you check it out on Maps — before you even head there,” the company said.
   
Apart from this, Google Maps will also roll out a proactive traffic alert feature, which will automatically notify users of major traffic disruptions or delays on the road ahead, along with the estimated time that will be added to their commute, Google said.

Furthermore, based on inputs from civic authorities, Google will also roll out an accident-prone area warning for India, which will visually and audibly alert users as they approach such areas, allowing them to slow down in time.
 
“While navigating, Maps will display the official speed limit for your road — right next to the speedometer in the app — helping you drive with more confidence,” Google said.
 
For two-wheelers, Google Maps will roll out clearer, hands-free audio guidance, especially for flyovers and other road diversions, so that riders do not have to glance at their handset while navigating complex roads, the company said.
 
Google Maps has also partnered with the National Highways Authority of India to provide near real-time, authoritative data on road closures and repairs on highways. This data will be displayed to users as they navigate these roads, according to Google.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

