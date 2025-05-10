Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Government removes Solar Energy Corp chairman weeks before term ends

Government removes Solar Energy Corp chairman weeks before term ends

The former top bureaucrat at India's environment ministry was appointed SECI chairman in June 2023, and was scheduled to end his tenure as SECI chief next month

A recent tender floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) took a curious turn as invalid bank documents submitted by a prominent bidder landed an important project in trouble. SECI, a government enterprise under the ministry of new and rene

SECI also came under fire last year for a solar deal involving SECI and billionaire Gautam Adani, which was signed before Gupta became chairman. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has removed the chairman of the Solar Energy Corp of India (SECI) with immediate effect, the federal ministry of personnel said in a notice on Saturday, just over a month ahead of the scheduled end of his tenure.

The former top bureaucrat at India's environment ministry was appointed SECI chairman in June 2023, and was scheduled to end his tenure as SECI chief next month.

The government did not provide a reason for dismissing Rameshwar Prasad Gupta. Gupta declined comment.

During Gupta's tenure, SECI had barred India's Reliance Power from participating in competitive tenders for renewable energy projects. It withdrew the order a month later in December after a court directive.

 

SECI also came under fire last year for a solar deal involving SECI and billionaire Gautam Adani, which was signed before Gupta became chairman.

US prosecutors had indicted Adani and seven other executives in November for alleged involvement in a bribery and securities fraud scheme. Adani had denied the allegations as baseless, and SECI denied any wrongdoing.

He had also announced last year SECI's plans to go public, but said it had yet to take a final call on the size of the initial public offering.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

travel agents

Events-related travel to, within India hit amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

PremiumLucknow stadium

IPL pause leaves advertisers in limbo as brands reassess campaign plans

Premiumsatellite

4% of AGR as spectrum charge: Trai paves way for satellite internet

market, stock markets, finance, mutual fund, SIP

Morningstar DBRS upgrades India's rating to BBB with stable outlook

Premiumoil industry, crude oil

Energy assets in focus as India bolsters security amid border tensions

Topics : Solar Energy Corporation of India Solar Energy Corporation Reliance Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon