Govt introduces quality control orders for 31 textile items, more on anvil



Technical textiles are used for their functional properties, not for their aesthetics. Protective textiles include curtains and drapes, and upholstered composites used for non-domestic furniture, protective clothing and gloves for firefighters and industrial workers exposed to heat, bullet resistant jackets, among others. Geo textiles include items such as laminated high density polyethylene (HDPE), PVC geo membranes, needle-punched non-woven geobags, among other items. The textile ministry on Tuesday said that two Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for 31 items–19 geo textiles and 12 protective textiles–have been introduced in a bid to improve the quality of such products and ensure that they adhere to global standards.



The QCOs will be implemented immediately after 180 days from the date of its publication in the official gazette. The assessment requirements in these QCOs are applicable to domestic as well as foreign manufacturers who intend to export their products to India, in line with the World Trade Organization (WTO) norms. “The Centre is of the opinion that it is necessary to do so (introduce the QCOs) in the public interest to increase the standard and quality of geo textiles and protective Textiles, for the protection of the environment, human health, and animal & plant life and health. Geo textiles are used for infrastructure projects and environmental applications while protective textiles are used to protect human life from hazardous and adverse working conditions,” an official statement said on Tuesday.

Textiles ministry will also issue more QCOs in two more phases. Two more QCOs for 28 items–22 items of agro textiles and six medical textiles items has been planned. In the third phase, more than 30 technical textiles items will considered for QCO issuance.

