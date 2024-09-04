Govt eases import norms for raw, calcined pet coke to cater domestic demand

The government on Wednesday eased import norms for raw and calcined pet coke and permitted the inbound shipments to cater entirely to the domestic needs of aluminium and other industries.

Earlier, it was allowed only for the aluminium industry.

"Import of RPC (raw pet coke) and CPC (calcined pet coke) shall be permitted to cater entirely to the domestic needs of aluminium industry and other industries," Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Pet coke is used for fuel purposes.

In a separate notification, it said that Odisha's forest, environment and climate change department has been allowed additional time of 12 months for export of red sanders heart wood in log form.