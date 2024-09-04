Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Govt eases import norms for raw, calcined pet coke to cater domestic demand

Govt eases import norms for raw, calcined pet coke to cater domestic demand

Import of RPC (raw pet coke) and CPC (calcined pet coke) shall be permitted to cater entirely to the domestic needs of aluminium industry

Pet Coke ban

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

The government on Wednesday eased import norms for raw and calcined pet coke and permitted the inbound shipments to cater entirely to the domestic needs of aluminium and other industries.
Earlier, it was allowed only for the aluminium industry.
"Import of RPC (raw pet coke) and CPC (calcined pet coke) shall be permitted to cater entirely to the domestic needs of aluminium industry and other industries," Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
In a separate notification, it said that Odisha's forest, environment and climate change department has been allowed additional time of 12 months for export of red sanders heart wood in log form.
This wood is an endangered species of flora protected under the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna.

Red sanders is found mainly in the Seshachalam hill ranges spread across Kadapa, Chittoor and Kurnool in the Rayalaseema region and parts of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh.
The wood has huge demand abroad, especially in China and Japan, where it commands a good price.
It is a valued item in traditional medicines and woodcraft across China, Myanmar, Japan and East Asia.

Topics : pet coke pet coke imports Aluminium industry

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

