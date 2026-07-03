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Govt probing Tata Electronics data breach, incident reported to CERT-In

"We are investigating it... it has been reported to CERT-In," IT Secretary S Krishnan told reporters when asked about the reported cyber incident involving Tata Electronics

Meity Secretary S Krishnan said that the proposed amendments are ‘clarificatory’ in nature

Meity Secretary S Krishnan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

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The government is investigating the alleged data breach at Tata Electronics that reportedly exposed sensitive information related to Apple's unreleased iPhone model, with the incident having been reported to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).
 
"We are investigating it... it has been reported to CERT-In," IT Secretary S Krishnan told reporters when asked about the reported cyber incident involving Tata Electronics.
 
Krishnan's comment -- on the sidelines of a CII Cybersecurity summit -- comes in the wake of a report that details of components and suppliers, along with Apple's iPhone 18 Pro model photos were put on the dark web by a ransomware group that allegedly stole data from Tata Electronics, an Apple supplier. 
 
CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents.

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Topics : Apple iPhone Tata group Cyberattacks data leakage

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

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