Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 10:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt launches 3 SRTMI initiatives to promote in R&D in steel making

Govt launches 3 SRTMI initiatives to promote in R&D in steel making

The schemes were launched at the 'Catalysing R&D in the Indian Steel Sector' sector event, organised by the Ministry of Steel in the national capital

steel, steel exports

The third Start-up Accelerator scheme is for supporting early-stage startups to develop cutting-edge steel technologies. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma on Wednesday launched three initiatives under the Steel Research Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) to promote R&D in steel making in the country, according to an official statement. 
SRTMI is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Steel and the domestic steel industry. Varma, the Minister of State for Steel, launched the R&D schemes and SRTMI web portal to drive innovation and sustainability in the steel sector, the statement said. 
The schemes were launched at the 'Catalysing R&D in the Indian Steel Sector' sector event, organised by the Ministry of Steel in the national capital. The new R&D initiatives and SteelCollab portal will play a critical role as India moves towards a 300 MT steel capacity by 2030, the minister said. 
 
He also noted that there is a need to accelerate technology commercialisation and indigenous capital goods manufacturing.
In his address, Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik stressed the need for research tailored to India's unique industry structure, where 45 per cent of capacity lies in the secondary steel sector. 
According to the statement, the first scheme -- Challenge Method -- aims to identify and solve critical industry-wide challenges of national interest, while the objective of the Open Innovation Method initiative is to support open research proposals from academia and researchers in collaboration with the industry. 
The third Start-up Accelerator scheme is for supporting early-stage startups to develop cutting-edge steel technologies. The SteelCollab platform will act as a matchmaking hub, connecting industry leaders, researchers, startups and academia to drive decarbonisation, digitalisation, and advanced steel development. 
 

More From This Section

PremiumMathew Oommen, Group CEO, Reliance Jio

Jio Platforms also announces deal with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India

GCC

Business Standard Round Table: GCCs can help TN become $1 trn economy

PremiumCoal, coal plant

Parliamentary panel bats for structured timeline for coal gasification

Pawan Goenka, Chairman of INSPACe.

60-plus LVM-3 rockets to be built with private sector's help: INSPACe chief

TurboML, AI, artificial intelligence

About 19% of AI use cases deliver business value, says Infosys report

Topics : Steel producers start-up India's R&D spending

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon