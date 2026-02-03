Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt notifies new Baggage Rules 2026 with higher duty-free limits

New baggage rules raise duty-free allowance to Rs 75,000 for most travellers, simplify transfer-of-residence norms and introduce digital declarations

The Centre has notified Baggage Rules 2026, raising duty-free allowances to ₹75,000, simplifying transfer-of-residence norms and introducing digital, trust-based customs clearance

Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central government on Monday notified the Baggage Rules, 2026, along with the Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026, and a master circular, introducing higher duty-free allowances, simplified procedures, and an enhanced transparency-based approach to customs clearance.
 
The reforms significantly raise the general free allowance to Rs 75,000 for most passengers, including Indian residents returning from abroad, tourists of Indian origin, and foreigners with valid non-tourist visas. Foreign tourists are entitled to Rs 25,000, while crew members get Rs 2,500.
 
Transfer-of-residence concessions have been streamlined into three slabs — Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 7.5 lakh — based on the duration of stay abroad, with a consolidated list of eligible items replacing complex earlier restrictions.
   
Jewellery allowances now follow a weight-based system: up to 40 grams of gold for females and 20 grams for others, for eligible passengers staying abroad for over one year. Other facilitations include duty-free import of one laptop per adult and explicit provisions for pets. New guidelines cover temporary import and re-import of goods and digital baggage declarations to expedite processing.
 
The regulations consolidate 35 prior circulars, emphasising electronic declarations and advance filings to minimise airport delays.

Travel and tourism industry leaders hailed the changes as progressive and passenger-friendly.
 
“These reforms reflect the government’s continued focus on simplifying procedures, improving ease of travel, and aligning India’s customs framework with global best practices. Such initiatives are vital for positioning India as a tourism-friendly and globally competitive destination,” said Ravi Gosain, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO).
 
He added that enhanced duty-free allowances would encourage both inbound and outbound travel, while rationalised transfer-of-residence rules and weight-based jewellery limits bring clarity for NRIs and frequent travellers.
 
“The introduction of digital baggage declarations, clear guidelines for temporary import and re-import of goods, and facilitation measures for items such as laptops and pets will significantly reduce congestion and delays at airports, thereby improving the overall passenger experience,” Gosain noted.
 
Legal experts also welcomed the overhaul. “The revised Baggage Rules strike the right balance between facilitation and enforcement, combining higher duty-free limits of up to Rs 75,000 per person with digital compliance and a trust-based settlement mechanism for honest travellers,” said Jitendra Motwani, partner (tax practice), Trilegal.
 
He highlighted the shift from penalties to a settlement-based approach for bona fide cases. “By enhancing duty-free thresholds and replacing penalties with a settlement-based approach for honest taxpayers, the new rules mark a decisive shift towards a passenger-friendly customs regime, reflecting a mature, trust-led enforcement philosophy,” Motwani added.
 
With inputs from Gulveen Aulakh

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 7:52 PM IST

