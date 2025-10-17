Friday, October 17, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt reopens PLI scheme application window for white goods till Nov 10

The application window for round four, originally open from September 15 to October 14, has been extended in view of the strong industry response and increasing investment appetite under the Scheme

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

The government has reopened the application window for the PLI scheme for white goods (ACs and LED Lights) till November 10, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The PLI scheme for White Goods, launched in April 2021 with a total outlay of Rs 6,238 crore, aims to boost domestic manufacturing, promote component localization, and strengthen India's global competitiveness in the air conditioner and LED lighting sectors.

"The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has extended the application window for Round 4 of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods (Air Conditioners and LED Lights) till 10th November 2025," it said.

 

The scheme is to be implemented over a seven-year period, from 2021-22 to 2028-29.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : PLI scheme air conditioners

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
