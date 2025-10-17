Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
How the Trump Organization expanded its real estate presence in India

How the Trump Organization expanded its real estate presence in India

Since its entry, the privately held, family-run business of US President Donald Trump has collaborated with leading Indian developers to launch several high-end Trump-branded projects

Trump Tower

The Trump Organization has earned at least ₹175 crore through its partnerships with leading Indian developers. Photo: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

The Trump Organization, which made its foray into the Indian real estate market in 2012, has steadily deepened its presence over the past decade, making the country one of its largest markets outside the United States.
 
Since its entry, the privately held, family-run business of US President Donald Trump has collaborated with leading Indian developers to launch several high-end Trump-branded projects across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Kolkata. These developments include luxury residences and commercial spaces, collectively positioning the Trump brand as a prominent player in India’s premium real estate landscape.

Expanding portfolio

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Tribeca Developers, the licensed partner of the Trump Organization in India, plans to invest ₹6,000–₹7,000 crore in four additional Trump-branded developments in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Noida. This is expected to add up to 8 million square feet to the organisation’s existing portfolio.
   
By the time the current developments are finished, the company’s total footprint in India is expected to reach around 11 million square feet. This marks a significant increase from roughly 3 million sq ft completed as of 2024. Here’s a look at how the Trump brand has grown its presence in India. 

Key projects of the Trump Org

As of 2025, the Trump Organization, in partnership with Tribeca Developers, has diversified its portfolio to cover nearly 11 million sq ft of real estate across six cities. Key projects include:
  • Trump World Center, Pune: The Trump Organization’s first commercial project in India is a 1.6 million sq ft development being built with Kundan Spaces. The twin 22-storey towers in Kalyani Nagar will house office spaces with views of Pune’s skyline.
  • Trump Residences, Gurugram: Developed with M3M Group, this residential project has seen bookings exceeding ₹2,000 crore since launch. Located in Gurugram, it targets the city’s high-end housing market.
  • Trump Towers, Kolkata: In partnership with Unimark Group, the Trump brand has entered Eastern India with this project along Kolkata’s EM Bypass corridor, offering premium residential units.
  • Trump Tower, Mumbai: Part of The Park development in Worli, Trump Tower Mumbai is a 75-storey building standing 268 metres tall. The project includes high-end residences and was designed by HBA Studio, Singapore.

Financial overview

The Trump Organization has earned at least ₹175 crore through its partnerships with leading Indian developers across seven projects, according to The Indian Express. Between 2012 and 2019, the company collected $11.3 million in royalties and fees from four Trump-branded projects in Pune, Mumbai, Gurugram, and Kolkata.
 
By 2024, earnings from India rose further. The Trump Organization earned $12 million from its Indian ventures, including $10 million from the Mumbai project and another $2.2 million from licensing and royalty fees from other developers, the report said.

Partners driving expansion

Headquartered in New York City, the Trump Organization—founded and majority-owned by Donald Trump, with his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump serving as executive vice presidents—has partnered with several leading developers in India. Key partnerships include:
  • Tribeca Developers (Kalpesh Mehta): Primary partner for Trump-branded projects, handling site selection and development. Mehta studied at Wharton alongside Donald Trump Jr.
  • M3M Group: Gurugram-based developer involved in luxury residential projects; its owners have faced legal scrutiny.
  • Reliance 4IR Realty (Reliance Industries): Partnered on high-end developments, paying around $10 million in 2024 for a Mumbai project.
  • Lodha Group: Collaborated on Trump Tower Mumbai and other luxury residential projects.
  • Unimark Group: Kolkata-based partner for branded residential developments targeting the luxury segment.
  • Panchshil Realty: Pune-based developer contributing to Trump-branded projects in the region.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

