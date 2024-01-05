Sensex (    %)
                        
India-UAE joint military exercise 'Desert Cyclone' underway in Rajasthan

The exercise will enhance cooperation and interoperability between both sides during peacekeeping operations

military drill

The exercise that will run till January 15 is happening in Mahajan, Rajasthan | Photo: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

The Joint Military exercise 'Desert Cyclone', between India and UAE is underway in Rajasthan. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability by learning and sharing best practices in operations.
Earlier on January 2, the two-week-long India-UAE joint military exercise 'Desert Cyclone' commenced in Rajasthan, with 45 personnel representing each of the forces.
The UAE Land Forces contingent arrived to participate in the 1st edition of the India-UAE Joint Military Exercise 'Desert Cyclone', read a press statement from the Ministry of Defence.
The exercise that will run till January 15 is happening in Mahajan, Rajasthan.
The UAE contingent is being represented by troops from the Zayed First Brigade. The Indian Army contingent comprising 45 personnel is being represented mainly by a battalion from the Mechanised Infantry Regiment.
The exercise aims to enhance interoperability in sub-conventional operations including fighting in built-up areas (FIBUA) in desert or semi-desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter on Peacekeeping Operations.
The exercise will enhance cooperation and interoperability between both sides during peacekeeping operations.
Drills planned to be rehearsed during Exercise 'Desert Cyclone' include the establishment of a Joint Surveillance Centre, Cordon and Search Operation, Domination of Built-Up Area and Heliborne Operations. The Exercise will also foster collaborative partnership and help in sharing best practices between the two sides.
This exercise signifies further strengthening of bonds of friendship and trust between India and the UAE. The exercise also aims to achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two friendly nations.

Topics : India-UAE india-uae pact rajasthan Military bases Military drills

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

