PSU banks' headcount rises in FY25 after five years; private banks see drop

Public sector banks’ employee counts grew for the first time in five years, while private sector banks’ strength saw a decline in FY25, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India.
Employee count at state-owned lenders rose 0.22 per cent year-on-year to 7,57,641 at the end of March 31, 2025, from 7,56,015 a year ago. Private banks recorded a 0.86 per cent decline in employee count to 8,38,150 in FY25 from 8,45,407.
Public sector banks had earlier calibrated their employee count as they focused on consolidation while improving balance sheets. Now, with healthier balance sheets and an easing regulatory environment, they have resumed hiring. Private banks, on the other hand, have been focusing on leveraging technology and digital initiatives rather than expanding headcount.
Why did public sector banks resume hiring in FY25?
“Public sector banks had paused hiring due to consolidation, regulatory clean-up, retirements, and efficiency drives,” said Vivek Iyer, partner and financial services risk leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.
Also Read
“They are now resuming recruitment in a calibrated manner, timed with improving balance sheets, expectations of regulatory easing, and domestic growth. This is delayed hiring aimed at filling gaps caused by attrition, mainly at mid-management levels. In contrast, private banks’ hiring is stabilising. They hire based on their business plans and they are increasingly relying on technology and digital initiatives to meet incremental demand rather than expanding headcount,” Iyer told Business Standard.
Among public sector banks, State Bank of India added 3,930 employees to 2,36,226 and Punjab National Bank added 397 employees to 1,02,746.
What drove the drop in private banks’ headcount?
The fall in employee count at ICICI Bank, which dropped 7.13 per cent to 1,30,957, was a major contributor to the decline in private sector headcount. HDFC Bank added 994 employees to 2,14,521 and Axis Bank added 121 employees to 1,04,453.
Recently, State Bank of India hired 1,000 probationary officers, with 505 officers hired in June 2025 and another 541 onboarded in December 2025. The lender plans to hire 18,000 people in FY26, of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruits and 3,000 will be probationary officers and local-based officers, the management said.
What is the outlook for hiring across the banking sector?
Hiring momentum will continue for state-owned entities, Iyer said.
“Going forward, hiring momentum in PSUs is expected to continue for at least the next 12 months. Significant hiring for the private sector will occur only when demand is durable and sustained. While there may have been minor front-loading during the Covid period due to uncertainty, there was no major over-hiring, and subsequent rationalisation focused on redeployment and automation rather than layoffs. Private sector hiring is expected to pick up only in the next financial year, with a more visible uptick likely between mid-FY27 and Q3 FY27, after which they are likely to evaluate again,” Iyer added.
The overall headcount in the banking system rose to 18,08,587 from 17,87,566 in FY24. Foreign banks’ employee count stood at 28,041, small finance banks had 1,77,797 people on their rolls, with 6,958 in payments banks. Among small finance banks, AU Small Finance Bank is the largest employer with a base of 50,946 staff.
According to annual reports of private sector banks for FY25, large lenders reported a decline in employee attrition, or turnover, compared to FY24, as lenders focused on employee engagement, wellness programmes, and better incentives for top performers.