Govt to launch capital subsidy scheme for textiles soon: Giriraj Singh

The Union government is likely to roll out a host of schemes, including a capital subsidy scheme for technological upgradation of the textiles sector across the value chain amid global market uncertainties, Giriraj Singh, Union minister of textiles, said on Thursday.

“Within a month or two, we will have our schemes approved by the Cabinet,” Singh said, while addressing micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) stakeholders gathered at the Textile Conclave here on Thursday.

Singh added that these interventions would mitigate most concerns raised by the stakeholders.

Speaking at the conclave, Textile Commissioner Vrunda Manohar Desai mentioned another upcoming scheme for improving legacy textile clusters. “Lack of planning meant proper infrastructure development could not take place there (in the clusters). Workers hostels, accommodations are not there. Such 67 legacy clusters are identified and forwarded (these names) to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. A scheme providing capital support for hospitals, skilling centres, common facilities for testing in these legacy textile clusters is also coming,” she added.

Desai added that the new capital subsidy scheme is likely to provide additional subsidies on purchases made from Indian textile machinery manufacturers. The total subsidy can extend up to 25 per cent of the upgrade cost in certain cases, she told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

On global access for the textile industry in the midst of tariff threats by the single largest buyer, America, Singh said the ministry has identified 40 countries for product and market diversification.

Singh highlighted that India exports textiles to around 132 countries, with contributions from 548 districts. Notably, for April–August 2026, India’s overall textile exports rose 6.94 per cent in dollar terms, but apparel exports fell 9.1 per cent, leaving cumulative textile and apparel exports marginally lower by 0.24 per cent during the period.

“We submitted to the Department of Financial Services that lending in the textile sector is very low compared to other sectors and this attitude is a barrier to development… Textiles sector is not getting the elevation due to banks’ indifference,” Singh said, adding that lending to the sector has improved after the finance ministry’s intervention.