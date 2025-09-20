Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 11:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / H-1B visa fee hike disruptive but may boost local hiring: Ex-Nasscom chief

H-1B visa fee hike disruptive but may boost local hiring: Ex-Nasscom chief

The move is a protectionist measure by the US government and it would also affect American companies as it would be difficult to get talented manpower into the US, he said

US visa, H4, H1B

He also said the move could also push Indian IT firms to accelerate local hiring in the US, strengthen global delivery from India, and move up the value chainturning a challenge into an opportunity for more resilient models. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump's decision to raise H1-B visa fee to USD 1,00,000 annually poses significant cost challenges to Indian IT companies and will be disruptive in near term, said Former Chairman of Nasscom BVR Mohan Reddy on Saturday.

He also said the move could also push Indian IT firms to accelerate local hiring in the US, strengthen global delivery from India, and move up the value chainturning a challenge into an opportunity for more resilient models. The sudden USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee poses significant cost challenges for Indian IT companies, and the one-day implementation timeline creates considerable uncertainty for ongoing projects.

 

While this is disruptive in the near term, it also compels us to accelerate local hiring, strengthen global delivery from India, and move up the value chainturning a challenge into an opportunity for more resilient models Reddy told PTI. In a development that could adversely affect Indian professionals in the US, President Trump on Friday signed a proclamation to raise the fee for H-1B visas to a staggering USD 100,000 annually, a move described by American lawmakers and community leaders as "reckless" and "unfortunate".

Dilip Kumar Nooney, a visa consultant and IT businessman, termed Trump's move "shocking" and said it would drastically impact a lot of IT companies providing services to the US and also ITeS firms that wish to appoint entry-level staff into the US.

The move is a protectionist measure by the US government and it would also affect American companies as it would be difficult to get talented manpower into the US, he said.

Also Read

US visa, H4, H1B

Nasscom says US' new H-1B visa policy to impact Indian engineers, IT cos

Kishor Patil, chairman of Nasscom's ER&D Council

ER&D sector could nearly double to $100 billion in 5 years: Nasscompremium

GCC, Global capability center

Bengaluru hosts half of India's mid-market GCCs, says Zinnov-KDEM report

Nasscom

Nasscom launches 'Makers Honor' to spotlight India's tech engineers

AI WORKER, AI EMPLOYEE, artificial intelligence

Upskill or risk losing job: IT firms warn employees as AI takes holdpremium

"In a way, it is going to be advantageous to India to grow locally, for Indian companies to grow locally," Nooney told PTI Videos.

C R Sukumar, a financial journalist-turned-corporate lawyer practicing at the Telangana High Court, said the steep visa fee hike is a "misguided attempt" to protect US jobs that instead disrupts a vital talent pipeline.

"U.S. firms lose cost-effective skills, facing 10-15 per cent cost hikes and slower innovation. This policy risks fracturing India-U.S. tech ties, reversing brain drain gains, and fueling inequality. Both nations need cooperative solutionsvisa reforms, not barriersto sustain shared economic growth," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IT SERVICES, IT SECTOR

Major American tech companies to bear the brunt of H-1B visa fee hike

Sanjiv Puri

ITC to continue Nepal investment plans in FMCG and hotels: Sanjiv Puripremium

EY, artificial intelligence

India to play key role in EY's push for proprietary AI language modelspremium

BharatGen, IndiaAI Mission, AI Impact Summit

India's AI will look quite interesting, says BharatGen executivespremium

Goods, GST, Cigarette

40% GST slab: Cess backlog hits cigarette, aerated drink distributorspremium

Topics : H1B Visa Nasscom hiring in India hiring in IT sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon