Himachal govt to invite ₹100 crore bids for direct medicine purchase

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced that the Himachal Pradesh government would soon invite tenders worth approximately ₹100 crore for the procurement of medicines.

Presiding over a meeting of senior health department officials, the chief minister said medicines would be procured directly from manufacturers to provide world-class drugs to patients in government health institutions across the state.

"If required, the state government will also make amendments to the Drugs Act to ensure quality medicines for the people to safeguard public interest," Sukhu said.

The chief minister directed the officials to maintain strict quality standards for medicines provided at government facilities.

The state government is implementing several reforms to improve the health sector, with a primary focus on ensuring world-class healthcare facilities remain available within Himachal, he said.

Sukhu directed the Food and Civil Supplies Corporation officials to procure medicines for its Jan Aushadhi and other medical outlets directly from pharmaceutical companies rather than authorised dealers.