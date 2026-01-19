Himachal govt to invite ₹100 crore bids for direct medicine purchase
The chief minister directed the officials to maintain strict quality standards for medicines provided at government facilities
Listen to This Article
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced that the Himachal Pradesh government would soon invite tenders worth approximately ₹100 crore for the procurement of medicines.
Presiding over a meeting of senior health department officials, the chief minister said medicines would be procured directly from manufacturers to provide world-class drugs to patients in government health institutions across the state.
"If required, the state government will also make amendments to the Drugs Act to ensure quality medicines for the people to safeguard public interest," Sukhu said.
The chief minister directed the officials to maintain strict quality standards for medicines provided at government facilities.
The state government is implementing several reforms to improve the health sector, with a primary focus on ensuring world-class healthcare facilities remain available within Himachal, he said.
Sukhu directed the Food and Civil Supplies Corporation officials to procure medicines for its Jan Aushadhi and other medical outlets directly from pharmaceutical companies rather than authorised dealers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 3:37 PM IST