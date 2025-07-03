Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 10:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Institutional investment in real estate dips 33% in Apr-Jun: Colliers

Institutional investment in real estate dips 33% in Apr-Jun: Colliers

Real estate consultant Colliers India data showed that institutional investments in real estate fell to $ 1,691.20 million during April-June this year from $ 2,533.30 million in the year-ago period

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

The fund inflow from foreign investors almost halved to $ 1048.4 million, from $ 2,046.80 million during the period under review. (File Image)

Institutional investment in Indian real estate fell 33 per cent to $ 1.69 billion in April-June as foreign investors were cautious in view of global political and economic uncertainties, according to Colliers India.

Real estate consultant Colliers India data showed that institutional investments in real estate fell to $ 1,691.20 million ($ 1.69 billion) during April-June this year from $ 2,533.30 million ($ 2.53 billion) in the year-ago period.

 

The fund inflow from foreign investors almost halved to $ 1048.4 million, from $ 2,046.80 million during the period under review.

Domestic investors remained bullish and pumped in $ 642.8 million during April-June, an increase of 32 per cent from $ 486.5 million in the corresponding period of the preceding year.    ALSO READ: Inside Gurugram's real estate boom: How traders are flipping the game 

 

"Domestic capital has emerged as a key driver in India's real estate investments, with its share in total investments rising steadily from 16 per cent in 2021 to 34 per cent in 2024," Colliers India CEO Badal Yagnik said.

In H1 2025, domestic investments accounted for 48 per cent of the total inflows, he added.  "Their growing dominance has helped cushion the impact of global uncertainties and push total investments to the $ 3 billion mark in the first half of 2025," Yagnik said.

As per the data, institutional investment in real estate dropped 15 per cent in January-June period to $ 2,998.10 million, from $ 3,528.50 million in the year-ago period.    ALSO READ: Private equity flows into Indian real estate fall 41% in H1 CY25: Report 

Foreign Institutional investment in real estate fell to $ 1,570.60 million during the first half of 2025, from $ 2,593.80 million in the corresponding period of the preceding year, as global investors remained cautious amidst evolving macroeconomic scenarios, flow of credit and inflationary pressures.

However, domestic investors pumped $ 1,427.50 million, a rise of 53 per cent, from $ 934.7 million in the first six months of 2024 calendar year.

The institutional flow of funds includes investments by family offices, foreign corporate groups, foreign banks, proprietary books, pension funds, private equity, real estate fund-cum-developers, foreign-funded NBFCs, listed REITs and sovereign wealth funds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Institutional investors Real Estate

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

