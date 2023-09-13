Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

ICRA revises domestic steel demand growth upwards to 9-10% for FY 24

Domestic steel demand, ICRA said, was poised to grow at a double-digit compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5-11 per cent between FY2022 and FY2024

Steel Product

Steel Product

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 4:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ICRA has revised its domestic steel demand forecast for FY24 upwards to 9-10 per cent, attributing the increase to robust government capital expenditure. The ratings agency had initially projected a growth of 7-8 per cent at the start of the financial year.

The domestic steel industry is expected to witness a double-digit compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5-11 per cent between FY2022 and FY2024. Such a prolonged period of high growth was last seen prior to the global financial crisis, when domestic steel demand expanded at a CAGR of 12.7 per cent from FY2006 to FY2008.

From April to August of FY24, domestic steel demand surged by 13.1 per cent, driven by the government's infrastructure investments. ICRA's research note revealed that central government capital expenditure grew by 59.1 per cent year-on-year in Q1 FY24, indicating increased infrastructure spending ahead of the 2024 elections.

Concurrent with this demand surge, steel companies are ramping up capacity. According to ICRA, approximately 14.3 million tonnes of new steelmaking capacity are slated to come online in the current financial year. Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President & Group Head of Corporate Sector Ratings at ICRA, noted that this represents the largest single-year capacity addition in recent history. "The supply pipeline is expected to remain strong in FY25 as well, with an estimated 12.3 million tonnes per annum of capacities lined up for commissioning," Roy said.

Despite the influx of new supplies, Roy anticipates that the robust domestic demand will absorb these upcoming capacities, improving the industry's capacity utilisation rate to 82 per cent in FY24, up from 80 per cent in FY23.

While domestic demand remains strong, ICRA warns of challenges on the global front. Factors include a downturn in the Chinese housing market, a primary driver of the country's steel demand, and the potential for subpar economic growth in western economies. As a result, trade flows are being redirected to high-growth markets such as India.

Also Read

Icra downgrades SPCPL's rating to BBB+ on delay in securing working capital

Domestic steel demand to grow 7.5% in FY24: Indian Steel Association

ICRA upgrades outlook on infra finance firms to 'positive' from 'stable'

Retail loans given by NBFCs to grow 18-20% in FY24, says Icra report

Early days of optimism for steel firms as prices move up in China

Reliance Jio seeks permission from DoT to widen E-band spectrum use

India witnesses decline in data science & analytics jobs in 2023: Report

Amid India vs Bharat row, Blue Dart rebrands premium service as Bharat Plus

Home registrations in Pune doubled to 13,000 units in August: Knight Frank

Airtel's contingent liabilities jump from Rs 4,100 cr to Rs 11,500 crore


In terms of pricing, ICRA's analysis shows that domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices are currently trading at a premium of $40-45 per tonne over prevailing Chinese free on board (FOB) spot export offers. Despite the favourable demand outlook, domestic HRC prices declined by 8 per cent during Q1FY24. However, due to easing input cost pressures, ICRA expects the industry’s absolute operating profits to rise sequentially by 20-30 per cent in Q2FY24.

Topics : ICRA domestic steel sector steel demand

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon