IIM-Calcutta lets MBA students keep placement spot while pursuing start-ups

IIM-Calcutta has unveiled an initiative, allowing its MBA students to pursue entrepreneurial ventures without permanently foregoing campus placements, said a statement from the institute on Saturday.

The initiative was announced by IIM-Calcutta Director Alok Kumar Rai at a ceremony on Friday to induct 480 students into its 63rd MBA batch.

He said that students who choose to spend a year building start-ups instead of participating in campus placements will be eligible to return to the institute's placement process the following year if they desire so.

The new batch comprises 67 per cent men and 33 per cent female students, with 41 per cent freshers and 59 per cent having prior work experience, the statement said.

Students from engineering backgrounds account for 54.7 per cent of the batch, followed by commerce (11.5 per cent), science (10.27 per cent) and arts (10 per cent), while the remaining students are from other disciplines.

The Freshers' Welcome ceremony was attended by Ganesh Mohan, Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd and an alumnus of the institute, as the chief guest.

Pranav Adani, the managing director of Adani Enterprises, announced the continuation of the Adani Accelerated Leadership Programme, under which six meritorious MBA students of IIM-Calcutta receive full-fee scholarships annually for the next two years.

An MoU was also signed between IIM-Calcutta and the Adani Group to continue their collaboration, while the group announced the donation of 200 bicycles for MBA students to enhance campus mobility.