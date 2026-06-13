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Home / Industry / News / 'Tests confirm product quality': Nestle rejects infestation claims in Maggi

'Tests confirm product quality': Nestle rejects infestation claims in Maggi

Nestle said it was made aware of the complaint through the FSSA) following concerns raised by an unverified account on social media platform X

Nestle, Nestle India

The company reiterated that it maintains stringent quality and food safety standards across its manufacturing operations and remains fully transparent with regulators

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

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FMCG major has rejected allegations circulating on social media regarding the alleged presence of infestation in Maggi noodles, asserting that laboratory tests on a batch and market samples confirmed that products met all quality and food safety standards.

In a clarification submitted to stock exchanges, the company said it was made aware of the complaint through the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) following concerns raised by an unverified account on social media platform X.

"We categorically reject allegations circulating on media basis an unverified account regarding the presence of infestation, allegedly on MAGGI noodles," said Nestle India in response to a query from the NSE and the BSE on a media report published on June 12.

 

The company said it is "yet to receive" any sample from the complainant for assessment, and did not receive any response from them while the social media account remained unreachable.

"As part of standard procedure, the reference sample of the same batch was sent for testing to an independent FSSAI-notified and NABL-accredited laboratory, which found the sample to be free of any infestation," Nestle India said.

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The company added that it had conducted quality analysis on both batches and market samples and that the laboratory report confirmed compliance with quality standards, including the absence of infestation of any nature.

Nestle India said it has already submitted a detailed representation to competent authorities, including quality records, batch and market sample data, and test reports.

"A detailed representation, supported by all relevant facts, quality records from batch and market samples, test reports, has already been submitted to FSSAI in reference to their fact-finding query," Nestle India said.

The company reiterated that it maintains stringent quality and food safety standards across its manufacturing operations and remains fully transparent with regulators.

"We are confident that the facts and evidence will conclusively establish the truth of the matter," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Maggi Noodles Nestle Maggi controversy FMCGs FMCG Nestle India FMCG sector

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

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