Ubiqedge raises ₹10 crore to scale AIoT platform for infrastructure

Ubiqedge, a full-stack AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) company for industrial infrastructure, on Thursday said it has raised ₹10 crore in a seed funding round led by Piper Serica. The round also saw participation from Shibam Das (co-founder and CEO, Atomberg) and Sumit Chhazed (co-founder and CEO, OTO).

The company is building an AIoT operating system for industrial infrastructure, designed to assist enterprises monitor, control, and optimise critical assets such as water systems, energy infrastructure, and construction operations in real time.

Ubiqedge said it will utilise the raised capital to support its next phase of growth, strengthening its AI capabilities; scaling deployments across water, air quality, solar, construction, and other industrial use cases; and expanding its ecosystem of system integrators and OEM partners to accelerate adoption.

Over the next 12–24 months, Ubiqedge aims to become the default platform for infrastructure monitoring and control, as enterprises increasingly look to reduce operational losses, ensure compliance, and improve efficiency through real-time, data-driven systems.

Currently, Ubiqedge is deployed across use cases spanning water management, air quality monitoring, solar energy optimisation, and in-transit concrete management. It has digitised over 23,000 borewells, becoming the largest player in groundwater digitisation in India. Its AI-led support systems have also reduced issue resolution timelines by over 80 per cent, enabling faster on-ground execution.

As for its business performance, Ubiqedge said it has been profitable since its first year of operations.

“This fundraise validates our belief that industrial infrastructure is the next big frontier for technology. Across industries, we see significant inefficiencies in water, energy, and operations, largely due to lack of real-time intelligence,” said Visat Patel, co-founder and chief executive officer of the firm.

Ajay Modi, investment director at Piper Serica, said, “Ubiqedge is building a new category with its AIoT operating system for infrastructure — a full-stack platform backed by strong unit economics, regulatory tailwinds, and a deep understanding of ground realities across water, energy, and air. Its founding team combines strong technology depth with proven execution, making it well placed to scale a profitable deeptech business.”