Demand for design professionals in semiconductor GCCs dips in Q2: Report

Semiconductor design global capability centres (GCC) account for approximately 4 per cent of India's total GCCs, with a growth rate of about 7 per cent in the last two decades

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Demand for design professionals in semiconductor global capability centres dropped by 7 per cent sequentially during the July-September quarter of 2024-25, driven by global macroeconomic challenges and the cautious hiring sentiments of large corporations, a report said on Monday.

Talent solutions provider Careernet's report revealed that semiconductor GCCs saw a 7 per cent decline in open job positions in the second quarter of this financial year.

"The overall dip in demand in the second quarter indicates a temporary slowdown, however, there is the continued need for skilled talent in the sector.

 

"Government policies, such as the India Semiconductor Mission and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, are further accelerating growth, attracting investments, and ensuring that the country's semiconductor design industry is prepared for global challenges," Careernet Chief Business Officer Neelabh Shukla said.

The report also stated that the start-up ecosystem in India remained optimistic with smaller organisations continuing to increase their hiring, betting on the country's growing demand for cutting-edge technologies like quantum computing, nanotechnology, and advanced manufacturing  There is substantial demand for specialised roles in Design, Manufacturing, and Research and Development, which will likely be key drivers as the sector looks toward recovery and future growth, it stated.

The top job roles in demand include design engineers, verification engineers, system architects in design, process and equipment engineers, and technicians in manufacturing, as well as specialists in materials science, quantum computing, and nanotechnology within R&D, it added.

According to the report, the US remains the largest driver of the GCC footprint in India with 69 per cent of the semiconductor MNCs headquartered in the region reflecting its dominant role in driving India's semiconductor sector through investments, collaborations, and expansions in design, R&D, and manufacturing.

The Careernet report is based on hiring of design professionals from 70 large, mid-sized, and start-up companies in the semiconductor design GCC ecosystem in India during the first and the second quarter of FY25.

Bengaluru has emerged as the primary hub for semiconductor design GCCs in India, commanding a substantial 57 per cent of GCC units and housing 61 per cent of the total GCC talent.

Hyderabad, accounting for 17 per cent of the GCC units and 21 per cent of the talent, making it the second-largest hub for semiconductor design GCCs in the country, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

