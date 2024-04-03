Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India aims to produce 100 GW nuclear power by 2047: AEC Chairman Mohanty

Mohanty said a vision document for 'Amrit Kaal' was being prepared by the Department of Atomic Energy which envisages reaching a nuclear capacity of about 100 GW by 2047

Nuclear

The report released on Wednesday stated that if India planned to phase down coal usage in the next three decades, it would need to build adequate infrastructure for alternative sources such as nuclear power. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India aims to produce 100,000 MW of nuclear power by 2047, a massive increase from the current production of over 8,000 MW, Atomic Energy Commission Chairman A K Mohanty said here on Wednesday.
Mohanty was speaking at the release of a report, 'Synchronising Energy Transitions Towards Possible Net Zero for India: Affordable and Clean Energy for All', largely funded by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government of India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ravi B Grover, Chairman Emeritus of the Homi Bhabha National Institute, said the report was necessary as studies for energy transition for India have come up with a very insignificant role for nuclear citing high input cost and lower public acceptance.
Mohanty said a vision document for 'Amrit Kaal' was being prepared by the Department of Atomic Energy which envisages reaching a nuclear capacity of about 100 GW by 2047.
 
He said the breeder reactors would contribute 3 GW of nuclear power, while 17.6 GW would come from light water reactors built with international cooperation and another 40-45 GW would come from the pressurised heavy water reactors.
The report released on Wednesday stated that if India planned to phase down coal usage in the next three decades, it would need to build adequate infrastructure for alternative sources such as nuclear power, in addition to flexible grid infrastructure and storage to support the integration of renewable energy.
"If India intends to follow coal-dependent pathways, it will need to explore carbon dioxide technologies (CDRs) as well, such as bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) and CCUS, to fully understand their long-term potential," it said.

Also Read

Amrit Udyan 2024: President Murmu inaugurates Udyan Utsav, check details

UN nuclear chief visits Japan to examine Fukushima wastewater release

Next 25 years are India's 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

PM Modi attends annual NCC PM rally at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi

Raghvendra Singh appointed as principal secretary to Madhya Pradesh CM

'India aims to increase seafood exports to Rs 1 trillion in next 2 years'

Private captive, commercial coal mines cross 140 MT production in FY24

Power demand hits new peak in Chhattisgarh as mercury marches north

Big Four accounting firms escalate hiring of techies amid digital focus

Captive, commercial coal blocks output surged 27% to 147 MT in FY24: Joshi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nuclear energy energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeDC vs KKR Live ScoreLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon