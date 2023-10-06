India among Costa Coffee's top 10 priority markets, plans to open 50 stores

The coffee market in India is growing at an exponential pace and has welcomed several players over the last few years. British coffee chain, Costa Coffee, which entered the Indian market in 2005, has identified India as one of its top 10 priority markets.

The brand, which operates in India through its franchise partner Devyani International, plans to open 40-50 new stores every year.

“We have a partner, which is committed to growth. Our plan is to open 40-50 new stores every year. If we see opportunities to do more, we will do it,” said Philippe Schaillee, global chief executive officer of Costa Coffee.

The brand opened its 150th store in India in New Delhi on Thursday. It also announced its partnership with the multiplex chain PVR-INOX. Additionally, it is banking on its partnership with the ICC Men’s World Cup to capture a larger market share.

“The India market stands out for its potential and has become one of the top 20 markets globally. It is one of the fastest-growing markets, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 per cent compared to a global market CAGR of 5 per cent,” Schaillee said at a media roundtable on Friday.

The base for the acceleration of growth in the Indian coffee market has been led by the younger generation, which is increasingly favouring specialty coffee.

“This shift is driven by the younger generation’s exposure to specialty coffee stores alongside rising disposable incomes. These stores have become hubs of exploration and experimentation,” he said, while adding, “the population in India gravitating towards specialty coffee is around 20-25 million people, but every day new people are making that choice due to rising disposable incomes.”

With its considerably lower consumption per capita rates, the Indian market provides vast potential for growth to brands like Costa, he noted.

“In tea-drinking countries like India, the consumption per capita is limited to 20-30 cups a year compared to the global average of 200 cups a year. India is poised to emerge among the top 10 or 15 coffee consumption markets over the next decade,” he explained.

While the brand is keen to consolidate its position in the market, it currently has no plans to expand beyond larger cities. “We want to be very disciplined in our growth. We aim to strengthen our presence across the country, with a primary focus on major cities,” he added.

The brand sources all of its coffee from Chikmagalur and Coorg regions in Karnataka, India.