India delays 6 GHz spectrum allocation used for 5G and WiFi services

The allocation of the highly coveted 6 GHz spectrum band in India has hit a roadblock. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has postponed its decision on it amid a growing dispute between telecom operators and technology firms. Until a resolution is reached, the entire 6 GHz band will continue to be used by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for satellite purposes, according to a report by the Financial Express.

6 GHz spectrum ideal for 5G and WiFi services The 6 GHz spectrum, which spans frequencies from 5925-7125 MHz, is considered ideal for both 5G and WiFi services due to its capability of providing faster speeds. Telecom operators have been advocating for the spectrum to be allocated to them for the expansion of 5G services. In contrast, technology companies such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are pushing for the spectrum to be designated exclusively for WiFi services. The telcos fear that allowing tech companies to utilise this band for WiFi could cannibalise the services they offer.

DoT holds discussions with govt, telcos, and tech firms

To address this growing conflict, the DoT has initiated informal discussions among stakeholders, including government representatives, telecom operators, and tech firms. Reliance Jio has reportedly proposed continuing these discussions to find a middle ground, the report added. Additionally, the DoT has formed three working groups to develop a revised frequency allocation plan, which is expected within the next six months.

The outcome will be included in the report prepared by the National Frequency Allocation Plan (NFAP) committee, led by the government’s wireless advisor.

6 GHz band could interfere with Isro satellite ops

The allocation of the 6 GHz band is particularly contentious due to concerns about potential interference with Isro’s satellite operations. Experts suggest that while mobile services might interfere with satellites, WiFi, due to its lower power, is unlikely to cause such issues. Isro has also expressed opposition to the allocation of the spectrum for telecom services.

Tech vs telcos on 6 GHz band allocation

Tech firms argue that if the entire 6 GHz band is not delicensed, India could become isolated in global policy, hinder domestic manufacturing, and slow digital economic growth. Moreover, if the band is allocated to telecom services, it could lead to increased imports from non-trusted sources, posing a national security risk.

Meanwhile, telcos claim that allocating the 6 GHz spectrum for WiFi without auction could result in a significant financial loss for the national exchequer. This 6 GHz band is critical for the telecom sector as it is the only mid-band spectrum range where a contiguous bandwidth of 300-400 MHz per telecom service provider is possible, which is vital for meeting the rapidly evolving demands towards 2030.



The DoT final decision will likely depend on the outcome of co-existence studies between International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) and satellite services. India has until 2027 to make a final decision on the allocation of the 6 GHz spectrum.