India's inter-regional transmission capacity to reach 143 GW by 2027: Govt

The country's inter-regional transmission capacity will be increased to 143 GW by 2027 and 168 GW by 2032 to ensure reliable power flow across the regions, Parliament was informed on Monday.

At present, there is no transmission constraint existing at the national level, and the inter-regional transmission capacity stood at 120 GW as of December 2025, Union Minister Shripad Naik said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The capacity of the National Grid is expanded on a continuous basis, commensurate with the growth in electricity generation and electricity demand. The inter-regional transmission capacity will be increased to 143 GW by 2027 and further to 168 GW by 2032, the Minister of State for Power told the Upper House.

A peak electricity demand of 388 GW is expected by 2032, and under the NEP (Volume II Transmission), the transmission network (220 kV and above) is planned to expand to 6.48 lakh ckm by 2032, and the transformation capacity is to increase to 2,345 Giga Volt Ampere (GVA), the minister said.

Naik also said that there are delays in several inter-state transmission system (ISTS) projects due to right-of-way (RoW) issues.

He noted that electricity is a concurrent subject, and the planning, development and operation of the intra-state power grid and transmission infrastructure is primarily the responsibility of state governments.

Delays due to Right of Way (RoW) issues have affected the project timeline of as many as 25 ISTS projects, Naik added.