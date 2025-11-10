Monday, November 10, 2025 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India's jobless rate falls to 5.2% in Q2, youth unemployment rises

India's jobless rate falls to 5.2% in Q2, youth unemployment rises

The unemployment rate dropped to 5.2% in Q2FY26 despite higher labour participation, but the rise in youth joblessness and decline in salaried employment remain concerns

Shiva Rajora
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Labour markets in the second quarter (July–September) showed resilience as joblessness declined despite more people entering the workforce. However, the rise in youth unemployment and a fall in the share of salaried workers remained areas of concern.
 
The quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data, released for both rural and urban areas by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday, showed that the unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above in current weekly status (CWS) terms fell to 5.2 per cent in Q2FY26 from 5.4 per cent in Q1FY26.
 
In CWS, activity is determined based on the reference period of the past seven days preceding the survey date. Under this method, a person is considered unemployed during a week if they did not work even for one hour on any day but sought or were available for work for at least one hour during the reference period.
 

How did rural and urban jobless rates change in Q2FY26?
 
The data showed that the unemployment rate in rural areas fell to 4.4 per cent from 4.8 per cent, while the urban rate rose marginally to 6.9 per cent from 6.8 per cent.
 
The labour force participation rate (LFPR), representing the share of people either working or seeking work, stood at 55.1 per cent in Q2, up slightly from 55 per cent in Q1. This uptick was driven by greater participation of women in both rural and urban labour markets.
 
Why did youth unemployment rise despite overall improvement?
 
Unemployment among youth aged 15–29 years rose to 14.8 per cent from 14.6 per cent in the previous quarter, with joblessness among young women increasing to 17 per cent from 16 per cent. This is significant as this age group represents first-time entrants into the labour market, making it a key indicator of labour market health.
 
What do the latest PLFS findings reveal about job quality?
 
The share of self-employment among total workers rose to 55.8 per cent in Q2 from 54.4 per cent in Q1, reflecting an increase in unpaid household and own-account workers.
 
Meanwhile, the share of people engaged in regular salaried work declined slightly to 25.4 per cent from 25.2 per cent during the same period.
 
The share of people employed in agriculture rose to 42.4 per cent from 39.5 per cent in Q1, while the proportion engaged in the secondary sector fell to 24.2 per cent from 26.6 per cent, indicating a shift towards farm-based employment.
 
How has the PLFS methodology evolved under NSO?
 
The PLFS sampling methodology was revamped by the NSO in January this year to estimate key employment and unemployment indicators on both a monthly and quarterly basis for rural and urban areas under the CWS method at the all-India level. This is the second report in the revised series providing quarterly estimates for both regions.
 
A key methodological change is the adoption of a rotational panel-sampling design, in which each selected household is visited four times in consecutive months — the first visit in the initial month, followed by three revisit rounds in subsequent months — for both rural and urban households.

Topics : labour market Labour market data Labour cost

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
