India's data centre development pipeline expanded to 80 facilities across seven key markets in the third quarter (Q3) of 2026, compared with 70 facilities in 2025, marking an increase of 14 per cent, driven by a shift towards larger-format facilities, according to a study by real estate consultancy Knight Frank India.

The composition of the data centre development pipeline indicates a shift towards larger facilities, with developments above 50 MW accounting for 55 per cent of the total pipeline in Q3 2026, compared with 44.3 per cent in 2025.

This, Knight Frank said, reflects an increasing emphasis on larger facilities across India's key data centre markets.

The above-100-MW category emerged as the fastest-growing segment, with the number of facilities increasing by 80 per cent from 15 to 27. Its share of the total pipeline consequently rose from 21.4 per cent in 2025 to 33.8 per cent in Q3 2026, making it the largest category within the development pipeline.

Meanwhile, the 50–100 MW segment also recorded an increase, albeit at a more moderate pace, with the number of facilities in the pipeline rising by 6.3 per cent from 16 to 17. Its share of the total pipeline remained relatively stable, moving from 22.9 per cent to 21.3 per cent.

Together, the above-50-MW categories increased from 31 facilities in 2025 to 44 in Q3 2026, registering growth of 41.9 per cent. Their combined share of the pipeline expanded by 10.7 percentage points to 55 per cent.

In contrast, the smaller facility categories (up to 50 MW) witnessed a marginal contraction. The 10–50 MW segment declined by 3.8 per cent, from 26 to 25 facilities, while the below-10-MW category fell by 15.4 per cent, from 13 to 11 facilities.

Commenting on the trend, Joseph Thilak, executive director, occupier strategy and solutions, head of data centre business (India), Knight Frank India, said, “India's data centre landscape is evolving not just in terms of the number of facilities being developed, but also in the scale of infrastructure being planned.”

The study showed that Mumbai continued to dominate India's data centre development pipeline, accounting for 34 of the 80 facilities in Q3 2026, or 42.5 per cent of the total. The city recorded a 9.7 per cent increase from 31 facilities in 2025.

The city also remained the leading market for facilities above 100 MW, with their number increasing from 10 in 2025 to 15 in Q3 2026.

Further, Hyderabad emerged as the second-largest contributor to the pipeline, with its total increasing by 36.4 per cent from 11 facilities in 2025 to 15 in Q3 2026. The city's growth was led by the above-100-MW category, where the number of facilities doubled from four to eight.

“The growing representation of larger-format facilities in the development pipeline points towards a changing development landscape, with Mumbai continuing to anchor the market and Hyderabad strengthening its position in the large-facility segment,” Thilak said.

Among the remaining markets, Chennai and Pune maintained stable development pipelines of nine facilities each. Bengaluru and New Delhi each recorded an increase in their respective pipelines from four to five facilities, representing growth of 25 per cent.

“As the sector evolves, the ability to align development with infrastructure readiness, particularly power availability, connectivity and land requirements, will be important in supporting the next phase of growth,” Thilak added.