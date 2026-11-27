India’s telecom regulator on Friday extended the use of the 1601 numbering series to consumer-facing services, including retail chains, e-commerce, commercial airlines, ride-hailing and food aggregator apps, travel agencies, and telecom service providers, among others.

In its directions, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said the 1601 series would be available for service and transactional voice calls to these additional sectors under the second phase, which will help consumers identify legitimate calls and prevent fraud and impersonation.

“Being a trusted channel, the numbers from this series are allocated only to the verified entities, and thereby helping consumers to easily identify legitimate service and transactional calls. This measure is an important tool in combating impersonation by fraudsters who use normal 10-digit numbers and falsely claim to represent legitimate businesses,” Trai said.

In the first phase that began in August this year, the 1601 series was made available to electricity distribution companies, water utilities, city gas distribution companies, LPG distributors, and other utility service providers. Courier, express logistics, parcel delivery, freight, and logistics companies engaged in delivering consignments were also eligible for the series.

Trai had earlier mandated the use of the 1600 series for service and transaction-related calls by banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) entities and for government-to-citizen communication. The series was introduced in January 2026. Entities cannot make promotional calls from the numbering series.

In the second phase, Trai said that the 1601 series would be used by retail chains, e-commerce companies, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, telecom service providers, internet service providers, automobile sales, repair and servicing businesses, travel agencies, commercial airlines, food aggregators, ride-hailing aggregators, and lending service providers. “Only the entities having an annual turnover of ₹500 crore or more in at least one of the preceding three financial years shall be eligible,” the regulator specified.

Distribution platform operators such as direct-to-home, headend-in-the-sky, internet protocol television (IPTV) service providers, and multi-system operators having a subscriber base of 1 million or more in any month during the preceding 12 months would also be eligible.

“The 1601-series numbers shall be assigned only to the companies registered in India under the applicable law,” the regulator added.

Telcos have been directed to complete the onboarding and migration of all eligible entities within 180 days, and they will have to publicise the availability of the series among eligible entities, submit status reports to Trai every 15 days, and submit a final compliance report after 6.5 months. “Based on a review of the implementation, the Authority may notify additional sectors or eligible entities from time to time,” the regulator added.