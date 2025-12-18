Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's food delivery sector generated ₹1.2 trn output in FY24: Report

India's food delivery sector generated ₹1.2 trn output in FY24: Report

Direct employment by the sector increased to 1.37 million in 2023-24 from 1.08 million workers in 2021-22

Food delivery

According to another report, 'Impact of Food Delivery Platforms on Restaurants', there have been meaningful gains for restaurants on the food delivery platforms. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's food delivery platform sector generated Rs 1.2 trillion in gross output in 2023-?24 and has been expanding at a rate faster that of the overall economy, thus emerging as a powerful economic engine according to an NCAER-Prosus report. 
Direct employment by the sector increased to 1.37 million in 2023-24 from 1.08 million workers in 2021-22. 
This formed a 0.2 per cent share of total workers in both 2021-22 and 2023-24, said the report titled 'Impact of Food Delivery Platform on the Indian Economy: GDP, Employment and Taxes'. 
Employment in the sector grew at a CAGR of 12.3 per cent between 2021-22 and 2023-24, compared to all-India CAGR of 7.9 per cent, it added. 
 
In terms of multiplier effect, the report noted that for production worth Rs 1 million (Rs 10 lakh) in the food delivery platform sector, it generated production worth Rs 2.05 million (Rs 25 lakh) in the entire economy in 2021-22. 

Also Read

artificial intelligence, Chatbot, Technology

India tops global active users for AI apps; telcos to monetise: BofA reportpremium

telecom, TRAI

Trai mandates 1600 series for insurance service calls by Feb 15, 2026

spirits, wine, alcohol

As global wine demand cools, India uncorks a fresh boom in premium bottlespremium

small cars, auto sector

JSW MG, Tata Motors take small-car relief dispute under CAFE-3 to PMOpremium

MGNREGS

Civil society groups plan nationwide protest against scrapping of MGNREGA

Similarly, for every Rs 1 million (Rs 10 lakh) of income generated in the food delivery food delivery sector, it generated Rs 2.48 million (Rs 24.8 lakh) in the entire economy in 2023-24. 
The report further said when it comes to tax multiplier, "for production worth Rs 1 million in the food delivery platform sector, it generated Rs 40,000 in 2023-24." As for employment, the report said, "For production worth Rs 1 million in the food delivery platform sector, it generated 3 jobs in the entire economy in 2023-24." Moreover, "for production worth Rs 1 million in the food delivery platform sector, it generated, Rs 0.7 million in the economy via consumption channels". 
Commenting on the findings, NCAER Professor Bornali Bhandari said, "The sector's contribution to output, employment and indirect taxes is not only measurable but growing at a pace far exceeding that of the broader economy." At the restaurant level, she said the evidence of expanded market access, higher compliance and improved operational capabilities points to a structural shift in how food services businesses participate in the economy. 
According to another report, 'Impact of Food Delivery Platforms on Restaurants', there have been meaningful gains for restaurants on the food delivery platforms. 
As many as 59 per cent restaurant owners reported expanded reach to new customers, while 52.7 per cent added new menu items and 50.4 per cent witnessed an increase in customers, it said. 
Restaurants' revenue share from platforms increased from 22 per cent to 29 per cent in 2019-2023 period, the report noted.

More From This Section

Electricity, Energy

Power ministry working on plan to boost localisation of critical equipmentpremium

National Company Law Tribunal, NCLT

MCA seeks to add 50 NCLT courts and two NCLAT benches: Panel report

artificial intelligence, AI

AI poses risk to white-collar jobs, focus must be on upskilling: MeitY secy

India china

India eases business visa norms in boost for Chinese manufacturing experts

National highway

Recoveries to double for stressed roads by FY27 on traffic: Crisilpremium

Topics : Industry News gig economy Food delivery Employment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon