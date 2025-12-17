Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Trai mandates 1600 series for insurance service calls by Feb 15, 2026

Trai mandates 1600 series for insurance service calls by Feb 15, 2026

Trai has asked insurance-sector entities regulated by IRDAI to move service and transactional calls to 1600-series numbers by February 15, 2026, to curb spam and fraud

telecom, TRAI

Trai said that, consequent to its efforts, about 570 entities have already adopted 1600-series numbers, subscribing to a total of over 3,000 numbers.

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The telecom regulator has asked entities in the insurance sector to use the 1600 number series by mid-February 2026 for making service and transactional calls to consumers.
 
What is Trai’s latest direction to IRDAI-regulated entities? 
Entities that fall under the ambit of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) will have time till February 15, 2026, to comply. The intent of the direction is to curb spam, financial frauds and “digital arrests” through voice calls, and reduce the risk of fraudulent or misleading calls being made in the guise of trusted financial institutions.
 
How does this link to Trai’s earlier directions for financial entities? 
 
The direction is part of a set of earlier directions issued on November 19 to financial entities regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) for identification of their service and transaction calls, to use the 1600 number series beginning 2026.

Also Read

artificial intelligence, Chatbot, Technology

India tops global active users for AI apps; telcos to monetise: BofA reportpremium

FSSAI

FSSAI steps up checks on nitrofurans in eggs, dairy adulteration drive

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Insurance Amendment Bill to ensure accessibility, affordability for all: FM

tv viewership, TRP, television, channels, media, entertainment, remote, OTT

India's digital-only viewership reaches 313 million in Q3CY25: Reportpremium

grain-based ethanol, grain, grains

Ethanol producers face overcapacity as blending program hits roadblockpremium

 
Why is Trai mandating a time-bound shift now? 
“Based on Trai’s interactions with stakeholders, it was considered that time is now ripe to mandate time-bound completion of the exercise so that entities continuing to use standard 10-digit numbers for service and transactional calls also shift to 1600 series numbers,” the regulator said on Wednesday.
 
How many entities have adopted 1600-series numbers so far? 
Trai said that, consequent to its efforts, about 570 entities have already adopted 1600-series numbers, subscribing to a total of over 3,000 numbers.

More From This Section

IBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Bring clear statutory timelines for NCLAT: Select committee on IBC Bill

steel

Steel sector earnings to stay subdued in FY26 amid oversupply: ICRApremium

NHAI, Road Construction

Experts call for adoption of innovative materials in road construction

workplace friendships, mental health at work

Workplace of 2026 will be increasingly intelligent, human-centred: Report

IllustratIon: Binay Sinha

Indian toons step out: Animation studios turn popular IPs into classroomspremium

Topics : IRDAI Industry News TRAI telecom sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon