Civil society groups plan nationwide protest against scrapping of MGNREGA

Civil society groups led by the NREGA Sangharsh Morcha are planning to launch a nationwide protest from December 19, demanding the scrapping of the proposed Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G Bill and the continuation of the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
Why are civil society groups opposing the new VB-G RAM G Bill?
The groups plan to mobilise agricultural and rural workers across state capitals, district headquarters, block offices and panchayats, and to march towards the national capital to press for the withdrawal of the new draft law.
“If there was one Act that truly made India a ‘vishwaguru’, it was MGNREGA, and repealing it to be replaced with a new centrally sponsored scheme would mean that all powers get concentrated in the hands of the Central government without any corresponding obligation,” economist Jean Drèze, a former member of the National Advisory Council, told reporters.
What concerns have been raised about the draft law?
Drèze said that under the proposed VB-G RAM G framework, the Centre would have unbridled powers to decide where the rural employment scheme would operate. “Twenty years ago, when the scheme was being framed, we had opposed this provision and it was dropped after much effort. Once again, the Centre wants to bring this provision back,” he said.
He also alleged that the move to repeal MGNREGA appeared to be driven more by political considerations than economic rationale, and called upon states to oppose the draft Bill. Drèze flagged concerns over the proposed normative-based allocation and the 60:40 cost-sharing ratio between the Centre and states.
Economist Jayati Ghosh said repealing MGNREGA would weaken aggregate demand and further hurt the economy, while other speakers demanded the immediate withdrawal of the VB-G RAM G Bill and reinstatement of MGNREGA.
Why has the parliamentary standing committee stepped in?
In a related development, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the referral of the VB-G RAM G Bill to the standing committee for detailed examination.
In his letter, Ulaka, a Congress MP from Koraput in Odisha, said the Bill proposes far-reaching changes to the framework governing rural employment and livelihoods. “Given the scale, scope and potential impact of these provisions, particularly on rural, tribal and economically vulnerable populations, it is my considered view that the legislation warrants detailed examination by a Parliamentary Standing Committee,” he said, expressing “deep concern and institutional discomfort” over the Bill being processed without such scrutiny.
What has the government said in defence of the Bill?
Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while initiating the debate in the Lok Sabha, said the VB-G RAM G Bill would ensure employment and fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of self-reliant villages. Moving the Bill for consideration and passage, he said it would drive all-round development and make villages poverty-free.
Initiating the debate from the Opposition benches, Congress MP Jai Prakash criticised the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the Bill, calling it “the biggest crime”. He argued that the proposed law would undermine the role of gram sabhas and restrict states’ financial flexibility.
What does the VB-G RAM G Bill propose?
According to the Bill, the new law would provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work. States would be required to frame schemes consistent with the Act within six months of its commencement.
As a centrally sponsored scheme, costs would be shared between the Centre and states in a 90:10 ratio for north-eastern and Himalayan states, and 60:40 for other states and Union territories with legislatures. For Union territories without legislatures, the Centre would bear the full cost. The Bill also provides that the Centre would determine state-wise normative allocations each year, with any excess expenditure to be borne by states.