Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

India's IT spend to reach $124.6 billion in 2024, up 10.7%: Gartner

"Indian organisations are expected to invest in AI and automation during this time, as a strategic effort to improve operational efficiency and address the ongoing shortage of IT talent"

IT spending growth

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's IT spending is projected to total $124.6 billion in 2024, an increase of 10.7 per cent from 2023, according to the latest forecast by Gartner. This follows flat growth (-0.5 per cent) in 2023. The growth will be driven by software, IT services, and devices.

The most significant increase in spending, when compared year-on-year, is in the devices and IT services segment. Gartner predicts that spending on devices will be 10 per cent in 2024, up from a negative growth of -7 per cent in 2023. Similarly, IT services, which grew by 6.5 per cent in 2023, are expected to grow by 14.6 per cent in 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Indian organisations are expected to invest in AI and automation during this time, as a strategic effort to improve operational efficiency and address the ongoing shortage of IT talent. However, it is not until 2025 that GenAI will begin to carve its place in IT budgeting amongst Indian organisations,” said Naveen Mishra, Vice President, Team Manager at Gartner, in a media briefing.

The trend in India's IT spending is similar to global trends. Gartner has predicted that overall IT growth will be 8 per cent for 2024, compared to 3.5 per cent in 2023. IT services will see a growth of 10.4 per cent in 2024, up from single-digit growth of 7.3 per cent in 2023.

However, generative AI, which has been the subject of much discussion, will not be a major factor in spending until 2025. “In 2023 and 2024, very little IT spending will be tied to GenAI,” said John-David Lovelock, Distinguished Vice President Analyst at Gartner. “However, organisations are continuing to invest in AI and automation to increase operational efficiency and bridge IT talent gaps,” he added.

Mishra also noted that while investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) will contribute to IT spending growth in India, their impacts on IT spending levels will not be evident until 2025. “GenAI will account for a small portion of IT spending through 2024,” Mishra stated.

Also Read

72% Indian firms expect higher spending on travel, entertainment: survey

80% of organisations intend to raise cloud spending next year: Infosys

Credit card spending among Indians rises 2.67% to Rs 1.48 trn in August

Being people-centric: Indian govts no slouches when it comes to spending

Banking liquidity moves to surplus due to govt spending, RBI concerned

MICE leaders to hold meet to develop India as hub for hosting conferences

First tranche auction of critical and strategic minerals to start on Nov 29

AIPEF demands probe into coal shortage at thermal power plants, imports

Vodafone Idea likely to miss December deadline to raise funds: Report

Festive season auto sales scale record high in 2023, up 19%, says FADA


The positive news is that devices, which include phones, smartphones, laptops, and PCs, will see a comeback. “The growth in devices will be driven by a number of product launches expected in 2024. This will be driven by consumers' need to refresh their devices, especially phones. Enterprises are also in refresh cycles, but that will still be a smaller part,” Mishra added.
Topics : India's IT Spending Indian IT Sector Global IT spending Gartner

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon